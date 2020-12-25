A shared human nature is the only requirement to be worthy of equal dignity and rights.

When the Supreme Court invalidated state law in order to make abortion legal nationwide in the 1973 decisions of “Roe v. Wade” and “Doe v. Bolton,” they excluded the unborn from this vital truth.

Since January 1974, the March for Life’s response to these decisions has been to mobilize pro-life advocates and leaders across the nation to educate people on abortion and promote the sanctity of human life in the public square.

Their national march on Washington usually concludes with the Rose Dinner, an annual gala put on for the event’s most prominent figures.

This year, the March for Life announced Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow will virtually deliver a pro-life message to dinner attendees on Jan. 29, 2021.

“Tim Tebow is a devoted advocate for the most vulnerable and we are delighted he will address the Rose Dinner,” said Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life.

“He perfectly encapsulates the youth, energy, and enthusiasm of the pro-life movement, and his charitable works is an inspiration.”

Tebow has been a prominent speaker at numerous pro-life events, including the Kansas for Life Valentine’s Day banquet earlier this year.

During his February speech, Tebow made it clear that being remembered for standing up for the sanctity of life “mean[s] a lot more than winning the Super Bowl.”

In addition to his commitment to the pro-life cause, the athlete has also used his platform to address many human rights concerns through a multitude of charitable efforts.

Back in September, Tebow collaborated with members of the Trump administration to denounce human trafficking, an issue the athlete’s nonprofit organization seeks to remedy.

Founded in 2010, the Tim Tebow Foundation was created to “bring faith, hope and love to those needing a brighter day in their darkest hour of need.”

The foundation not only battles human trafficking, but provides care for children with life-threatening illnesses and offers grants to families who have chosen to adopt internationally as well.

All of this closely ties in with the March for Life’s 2021 theme, “Together Strong: Life Unites.”

Throughout his career as a professional athlete, Tebow has prioritized the protection of the innocent — work that should certainly include standing up for the unborn.

The United Nations lists life as a “core human right” that is “non-derogable,” but abortion denies this foundational right to an entire group of human beings.

Tebow’s story as a pro-life advocate is quite personal, as he and his family have experienced the dehumanization of unborn children.

During a 2018 March for Life speech, Tebow’s mother Pam revealed that, when she found out she was pregnant with him while working as a missionary with his father in the Philippines, doctors urged her to have an abortion.

“We kept thinking we lost Timmy so many times. The best doctor in town did some tests. She determined that Timmy was a ‘mass of fetal tissue — a tumor,’ and I needed to abort immediately or I would die,” she explained.

“But because of our love for life in the womb, we chose to trust God and refused to have an abortion.”

The 2021 March for Life will give a voice to a bevy of other individuals whose lives have been impacted by abortion.

Carl Anderson, Supreme Knight of the Knights of Columbus, will receive the 2021 Pro-Life Legacy Award this coming year in recognition of his lifetime of work defending the dignity of the unborn.

The event comes at an opportune time this coming year, as a period marked by political and public division seems a perfect opportunity to rally people behind the unifying mission of advocating for the inherent dignity of all human beings.

