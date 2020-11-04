Tim Tebow Takes Shoes Off Own Feet To Give to Person in Need

Tim Tebow is a wildly popular figure known for three major things sports, faith and charity.

Tebow has used his platform to bring more visibility to many issues, but instead of just highlighting worthwhile causes, he often leads by example.

Though the Tim Tebow Foundation mentions several programs, including Special Needs Ministry, Orphan Care + Prevention, Children with Profound Medical Needs and Anti-Human Trafficking, one of the biggest ministries he’s known for is the annual “Night To Shine.”

“Night to Shine, a prom centered on God’s love for people with special needs held simultaneously around the world on the Friday before Valentine’s Day each year, is not just an event, but an invitation into a community that values, honors and supports people with special needs and their families,” the foundation’s website states.

The plight of the homeless is also close to his heart. In 2014, Tebow reserved an entire theater for Trinity Rescue Mission and City Rescue Mission, providing an advance screen of “Heaven is for Real” for interested enrollees, as detailed by his website.

But his good deeds aren’t relegated to the past — though perhaps mixing and mingling was easier before this year.

In October, he visited St. Vincent de Paul in Phoenix, Arizona, with 50 pairs of new shoes — a commodity that is vital for those who are suffering from homelessness.

He handed out the shoes, but there were still people without. As he exited, he handed off the last pair he had with him: his own.

“We were fortunate to have Tim Tebow visit our main campus in South Phoenix last week,” St. Vincent de Paul shared on Facebook.

“He went above and beyond and donated 50 pair of shoes to be given away to SVdP clients who needed them the most.

“And not just that, he took his shoes off to give them to a person who was left without shoes. We appreciate his generosity and support of our community.”

He even went beyond that sacrificial act — he also took down the information for the other clients who still needed shoes, and made sure their needs were met as well.

St. Vincent de Paul, CEO Steve Zabilski said that the athlete’s heart is every bit as impressive as his game.

“If you ask me, or many of our guests, Tim has gone from professional athlete to super hero in just a few years,” Zabilski told KNXV-TV.

“His actions off the field are as impressive as any last-minute touchdown pass, or game-winning home run. I think we all can agree on that.”

