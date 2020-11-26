Teaching children when life begins is not only vital to helping them understand the morality of life issues, it’s also fundamental in fighting the progressive ideology taught in schools, authors Brooke Stanton and Christiane West said in an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“We can have an impact now on elementary school children and long-term impact on the culture, on the crisis of human life,” West told the DCNF.

“Having a book that starts them off correctly and hopefully keeps them protected against false information later is part of the goal of this book as well.”

Stanton and West co-founded Contend Projects, a “secular, nonpartisan, science education nonprofit with the mission to spread accurate information and awareness about the biological science of human embryology and when a human being begins to exist.”

The two published “When You Became You” on Nov. 10, a colorfully illustrated children’s book that addresses a hotly debated and emotional topic in the abortion controversy: when human life begins.

Most pro-life advocates argue that life begins at conception. Pro-abortion advocates have various views of when unborn babies should be considered human: Some argue that life begins with a viable heartbeat, while others say that life does not begin until birth.

“When You Became You” teaches youngsters the “basic fact” that life begins at fertilization, Stanton and West told the DCNF.

The authors said that they have had teachers approach them asking for a book that teaches children this concept for years.

“There are countless children’s books that teach children to care about the environment, but children also want to learn about their own science stories,” Stanton said.

“Progressives know, they have produced countless children’s books because they know that elementary school children are the culture makers.”

Stanton said she and West considered the progressive ideas taught in children’s books and thought, “Why aren’t we doing something about it? Let’s try to do something to make sure that these young people have a chance to learn their own science stories.”

“Your humanity — the fact that your nature is a human nature — is what you have in common with all human beings,” the first page of the book reads.

“It does not matter what you look like, where you are from, how old you are, how young you are, if you can talk, if you can walk, if you can dance, or even if you aren’t born yet. You are a human being.”

Stanton said some people assume this idea is simply “pro-life science.”

“No, it’s not,” she said. “This is actually the real science.”

