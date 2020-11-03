NFL Star Dak Prescott Shares Faith After Suffering Gruesome Injury: 'Excited for God's Purpose' and Plan

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury during his team’s Oct. 11 game against the New York Giants.

The broken and dislocated ankle required immediate surgery, and though the star player was obviously in great pain on the field, in an update a few days later he was in much better shape.

“I can’t thank you enough for your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days, they have been more than overwhelming,” Prescott said in a video he shared on Instagram on Oct. 15. “Just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference.”

The 27-year-old said he was doing well and “in great spirits” as he headed to his first check-up since the surgery.

Prescott, who hasn’t been shy in identifying as a Christian, focused on the positives that came out of this injury and his hope for the future.

“Excited for God’s purpose and God’s plan,” he said. “I know it’s bigger than anything I see or that I could have imagined but I’m trusting Him. My faith is doubled down more than ever and I’m thankful that He’s my Savior and He guides me in life.”

“I know through Him, all this will be possible and all this will be a great comeback and a great story.”

Earlier this year, the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year shared another story about his struggle with depression. He lost his brother to suicide in April and his mother to colon cancer in 2013, and the darkness crept in.

“When something like that was a huge burden on him, he didn’t know how to share it — didn’t know how to be vulnerable about it,” Prescott said of his brother, according to a post on the Dallas Cowboys’ site.

“All throughout this quarantine, I started experiencing emotions I’ve never felt before — anxiety for the main one. And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I started experiencing depression. I didn’t necessarily know what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn’t been sleeping at all.”

He said being able to share with others helps lighten the load and is the key to persevering.

“I think it’s huge,” he said. “I think it’s huge to talk. I think it’s huge to get help. And it saves lives.”

“If I wouldn’t have talked about those things to the people I did, I wouldn’t have realized my friends and a lot more people go through them — and they are as common as they are.”

Prescott has many supporters, though, who have extended their thoughts and prayers — and that’s never been more clear than now, as he recovers and supports his teammates from the sidelines.

Hopefully his ankle injury will heal well and will be one more chapter in the story of God’s faithfulness and Prescott’s determination.

