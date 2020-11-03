Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle News Sports
P Share Print

NFL Star Dak Prescott Shares Faith After Suffering Gruesome Injury: 'Excited for God's Purpose' and Plan

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott fractured and dislocated his ankle on Oct. 11 during a game against the New York Giants.Tom Pennington / Getty ImagesDallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, who fractured and dislocated his ankle on Oct. 11 during a game against the New York Giants, shared a cheerful update praising God's plan. (Tom Pennington / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published November 3, 2020 at 4:27pm
P Share Print

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a gruesome ankle injury during his team’s Oct. 11 game against the New York Giants.

The broken and dislocated ankle required immediate surgery, and though the star player was obviously in great pain on the field, in an update a few days later he was in much better shape.

“I can’t thank you enough for your love, your support, your prayers over the last few days, they have been more than overwhelming,” Prescott said in a video he shared on Instagram on Oct. 15. “Just knowing that I have that much love and support out there makes a huge difference.”

The 27-year-old said he was doing well and “in great spirits” as he headed to his first check-up since the surgery.

TRENDING: Trump Dominates First-in-the-Nation Midnight Voting in New Hampshire

Prescott, who hasn’t been shy in identifying as a Christian, focused on the positives that came out of this injury and his hope for the future.

“Excited for God’s purpose and God’s plan,” he said. “I know it’s bigger than anything I see or that I could have imagined but I’m trusting Him. My faith is doubled down more than ever and I’m thankful that He’s my Savior and He guides me in life.”

“I know through Him, all this will be possible and all this will be a great comeback and a great story.”

Earlier this year, the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year shared another story about his struggle with depression. He lost his brother to suicide in April and his mother to colon cancer in 2013, and the darkness crept in.

“When something like that was a huge burden on him, he didn’t know how to share it — didn’t know how to be vulnerable about it,” Prescott said of his brother, according to a post on the Dallas Cowboys’ site.

“All throughout this quarantine, I started experiencing emotions I’ve never felt before — anxiety for the main one. And then, honestly, a couple of days before my brother passed, I started experiencing depression. I didn’t necessarily know what I was going through, to say the least, and hadn’t been sleeping at all.”

He said being able to share with others helps lighten the load and is the key to persevering.

RELATED: NFL Coach 'Riverboat Ron' Rivera Finishes Final Round of Chemo Treatment, Rings Bell in 'Very Emotional' Video

“I think it’s huge,” he said. “I think it’s huge to talk. I think it’s huge to get help. And it saves lives.”

“If I wouldn’t have talked about those things to the people I did, I wouldn’t have realized my friends and a lot more people go through them — and they are as common as they are.”

Prescott has many supporters, though, who have extended their thoughts and prayers — and that’s never been more clear than now, as he recovers and supports his teammates from the sidelines.

Hopefully his ankle injury will heal well and will be one more chapter in the story of God’s faithfulness and Prescott’s determination.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







NFL Star Dak Prescott Shares Faith After Suffering Gruesome Injury: 'Excited for God's Purpose' and Plan
'We Hope This Is a New Start,' Sheriff's Office Says After 17 Inmates Baptized
Kids Share Treats with Family After Seeing Sign That Said 'No Candy. Child with Cancer'
NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw Caught on Video Helping Complete Stranger in the Rain
Cat Floods Owner's Home After Learning New 'Trick'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×