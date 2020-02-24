SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

None of Kirk Douglas' $61 Million Fortune Went to Son Michael Douglas

By Kim Davis
Published February 24, 2020 at 3:55pm
Print

Iconic actor Kirk Douglas, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 103, reportedly left none of his $61 million fortune to his son Michael Douglas.

Kirk Douglas was considered a pillar of Hollywood with an award-winning acting career that spanned seven decades.

In addition to his Hollywood fame, Douglas and his wife Anne were notable philanthropists, dedicated to serving needy and vulnerable populations through the Douglas Foundation.

According to a report from The Mirror, Douglas decided to leave $50 million of his fortune to be distributed through the Douglas Foundation.

TRENDING: Bernie Sanders Defends Fidel Castro, Ted Cruz Exposes the Absurdity with Biting Response

The beneficiaries include St. Lawrence University, Westwood’s Sinai Temple, Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, The Mirror reported.

The outlet added that Douglas’ famed son, Michael Douglas, was not among the beneficiaries.

Michael Douglas, 75, is worth around $300 million as of 2020, The Mirror reported, hardly in need of his father’s wealth.

Michael Douglas, who has made his fortune through his own acting career, left a heartfelt tribute to his father, announcing his passing on Feb. 5.

View this post on Instagram

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas wrote.

RELATED: Actress Valerie Bertinelli Responds to Crude Body-Shamer Who Called Her 'Chubby'

“To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he continued.

The actor spoke highly of his father’s legacy, writing that Kirk lived a full life.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kim Davis
Contributor
A graduate of Grand Canyon University, Kim Davis has been writing for The Western Journal since 2015, focusing on lifestyle stories.
Kim Davis began writing for The Western Journal in 2015. Her primary topics cover family, faith, and women. She has experience as a copy editor for the online publication Thoughtful Women. Kim worked as an arts administrator for The Phoenix Symphony, writing music education curriculum and leading community engagement programs throughout the region. She holds a degree in music education from Grand Canyon University with a minor in eating tacos.
Birthplace
Page, Arizona
Education
Bachelor of Science in Music Education
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







None of Kirk Douglas' $61 Million Fortune Went to Son Michael Douglas
Custodian with Near 4-Hour Commute Each Way Stunned by Fundraiser To Buy Him New Truck
Little Boy Leaves Puppy at Shelter To Keep Him Safe from Abusive Dad, Heartbreaking Note Says
Country Singer Lindsey Renee Lagestee Dead at Age 25
NASA Mathematician Depicted in 'Hidden Figures,' Katherine Johnson, Has Passed Away at Age 101
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×