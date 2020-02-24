None of Kirk Douglas' $61 Million Fortune Went to Son Michael Douglas

Iconic actor Kirk Douglas, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 103, reportedly left none of his $61 million fortune to his son Michael Douglas.

Kirk Douglas was considered a pillar of Hollywood with an award-winning acting career that spanned seven decades.

In addition to his Hollywood fame, Douglas and his wife Anne were notable philanthropists, dedicated to serving needy and vulnerable populations through the Douglas Foundation.

According to a report from The Mirror, Douglas decided to leave $50 million of his fortune to be distributed through the Douglas Foundation.

The beneficiaries include St. Lawrence University, Westwood’s Sinai Temple, Culver City’s Kirk Douglas Theatre and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, The Mirror reported.

The outlet added that Douglas’ famed son, Michael Douglas, was not among the beneficiaries.

Michael Douglas, 75, is worth around $300 million as of 2020, The Mirror reported, hardly in need of his father’s wealth.

Michael Douglas, who has made his fortune through his own acting career, left a heartfelt tribute to his father, announcing his passing on Feb. 5.

“It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103,” Michael Douglas wrote.

“To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.”

“But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband,” he continued.

The actor spoke highly of his father’s legacy, writing that Kirk lived a full life.

“Kirk’s life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.”

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad – I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

