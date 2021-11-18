Share
Commentary

Numbers Don't Lie: Poll Shows GOP Governors Are Massively Outperforming Their Democrat Peers

 By Cameron Arcand  November 18, 2021 at 4:14pm
A new poll from Morning Consult reveals that Republican governors are truly more popular than their Democratic counterparts.

The polling firm asked registered voters in each state whether or not they approve of their governor’s job performance from July 21 to October 20, with a margin of error of +/- 4 percent.

Nine out of the top 10 highest-rated governors were Republicans, with the top two being Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, both touting an approval rating of over 70 percent.

The others, in order, were Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox.

At number seven was Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont of Connecticut.

By contrast, six out of the 10 governors with the lowest approval rating are Democrats, with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown taking the bottom slot with a 43 percent approval rating.

Many of the governors in the Northeast are moderates, which is why they have garnered staunch support from Democrats and Independents.

Do you support your state's governor?

This counters the narrative from the progressive left that all Republicans are incapable of leading for all Americans, because clearly the leadership is able to unify people successfully.

Every region of the country is different, but this poll does indicate that Republicans across the country should be taking notes on how to reach across the aisle.

Vermont is considered one of the most heavily Democratic states, with politicians such as Sen. Bernie Sanders, so it is certainly an anomaly that Scott is able to be incredibly popular there.

Not only that, he is the only Republican holding a statewide office in the land of maple syrup and ice cream.

However, many of these highly ranked Republicans would have a difficult time if they wanted to pursue the 2024 presidential nomination.

These governors would likely be considered too moderate and not populist enough in the post-Trump era.

For example, Hogan has earned a reputation of being one of the most vocal Trump critics within the party, making any viable path to the nomination nearly impossible.

Several GOP governors met Thursday at a Republican Governors Association event to discuss the success their states have had during the pandemic recovery and compare their results to Democratic-led states.

Overall, this poll serves as generally positive news for Republicans because it shows that many people are pleased with more conservative approaches to issues, such as coronavirus and the economy.

Cameron Arcand
Contributor, Commentary
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. His "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. Since 2019, he has been a Young America's Foundation member.
Cameron Arcand is a political commentator based in Phoenix, Arizona. In 2017 as a school project, he founded YoungNotStupid.com, which has grown exponentially since its founding. He has interviewed several notable conservative figures, including Dave Rubin, Peggy Grande and Madison Cawthorn.

In September 2020, Cameron joined The Western Journal as a Commentary Writer, where he has written articles on topics ranging from the COVID-19 pandemic, the "Recall Gavin Newsom" effort and the 2020 election aftermath. The "Young Not Stupid" column launched at The Western Journal in January 2021, making Cameron one of the youngest columnists for a national news outlet in the United States. He has appeared on One America News and Fox 5 DC. He has been a Young America's Foundation member since 2019.
Location
Phoenix
Languages Spoken
English




Conversation

