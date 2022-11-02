NYC Bicyclist Shot Dead While on His Way to Carry Out Gang Hit, According to Police

A 26-year-old bicyclist was shot in a New York City drive-by shooting while allegedly on his way to carry out a hit of his own.

According to the New York Post, the slain cyclist was found wearing latex gloves and was shot through the head.

While the would-be hitman was left nameless, NYPD investigators did reveal that he had an extensive arrest record and that he was coordinating with two others for the hit.

The man had been arrested dozens of times in the city and is thought to have been involved in gang-related activities, according to Blaze Media.

The shooting, which took place in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, was one of three other instances of violence reported in the city.

A 27-year-old shooting victim was wounded in another drive-by at around 1:30 a.m., with the suspect allegedly driving a white Dodge Durango, according to the Post.

The victim also has multiple arrests on his record.

These violent acts have become all too common in the city.

NYPD data from July found that major crimes have skyrocketed 37 percent within the city, according to the Post.

These crimes include larceny, auto theft, felonious assault, rape and robbery.

“This is going to probably be a record year for increasing crime in New York City,” said Joseph Giacalone, a John Jay College of Criminal Justice professor and a former NYPD sergeant.

Giacalone also mentioned that the crime problem is exasperated by the fact that the NYPD is understaffed.

“You have a short-staffed NYPD, and you still have policies that go against police work,” he said.

The issue of crime has taken center stage in the New York governor’s race, as GOP nominee Lee Zeldin continues to defy expectations in recent opinion polls.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul defended herself in a recent interview on MSNBC, in which she lashed out at her critics, as reported by Outkick.

“These are master manipulators. They have this conspiracy going all across America trying to convince people in Democratic states that they’re not as safe…well guess what? They’re also not only election deniers, they’re data deniers. Safer places are the Democratic states,” the New York Democrat claimed.

