British swimmer Luke Greenbank was disqualified after a men’s 200-meter backstroke heat for violating an obscure rule, ending his chances for another Olympic medal.

Greenbank, 26, previously won a bronze medal in the same event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After swimming the fastest time in the 200-meter backstroke qualifying heat on Wednesday, Greenbank was disqualified for staying underwater for too long during a lap change, Australian TV network Nine.com.au reported.

For backstroke events, athletes cannot remained submerged under water for more than 15 meters after completing a turn.

The distraught athlete collapsed to his knees after learning of the disqualification, the New York Post reported.

“I don’t know what to say, absolutely gutted,” Greenbank told reporters afterward. “It’s really annoying. I feel like I’m in good form.”

🏅🏊🏽‍♀️ After swimming the fastest time in the Men’s 200m Backstroke heat, Luke Greenbank got disqualified after breaching the 15m limit for swimming underwater at a lap-change He won bronze at 2020 Tokyo “I don’t know what to say, absolutely gutted. It’s really annoying” pic.twitter.com/kiefM8dCeb — Chip In · Sports (@ChipInSports) July 31, 2024

Retired Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, said officials made the right call.

“It was a significant amount past,” he said on the Nine broadcast. “That is well past that mark. There is no need for that in a 200-meter. Perhaps in a 50-meter race you might take the chance, but in a 200-meter there is no benefit.

“You can see how devastated he is after the race,” Thorpe noted.

So far, the 2024 Paris Olympics have been marred by an appalling series of distressful incidents, including:

As if the Satanic display at the opening ceremony wasnt enough, the Olympics glorifies men punching women in the face with the intent of knocking them unconscious. Imane Khelif is 1 of 2 male boxers fighting women at the Olympics. A woman is going to die. pic.twitter.com/kYJX1MaAw4 — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 30, 2024

“I have never been hit so hard in my life.” Italy’s Angela Carini lasted just 46 seconds against a biological male. This is abuse. #IstandwithAngelaCarini pic.twitter.com/cuXh7nPP1o — TONY™ (@TONYxTWO) August 1, 2024

Paris, which was once considered a glamorous city, has devolved into a crime-infested cesspool due to mass invasions by immigrants.

Just the absolute state of Paris. How did it become like this? Import the third world, become the third world. 🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/w3MEyS01Wp — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) June 3, 2024

Paris, once the city of love now the city of filth.

Paris is unrecognisable in its current state, it’s more like a scene from the Middle East. pic.twitter.com/6eWMS81V0i — Ashlea Simon (@AshleaSimonBF) January 2, 2024

Instead of showcasing the elegance and beauty of French culture, the 2024 Olympics have instead spotlighted the toxicity of godless, left-wing agendas.

