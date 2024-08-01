Share
Sports
Commentary

Olympic Swimmer Collapses in Shock After Being Disqualified for Breaking Little-Known Rule

 By Samantha Chang  August 1, 2024 at 7:58am
Share

British swimmer Luke Greenbank was disqualified after a men’s 200-meter backstroke heat for violating an obscure rule, ending his chances for another Olympic medal.

Greenbank, 26, previously won a bronze medal in the same event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

After swimming the fastest time in the 200-meter backstroke qualifying heat on Wednesday, Greenbank was disqualified for staying underwater for too long during a lap change, Australian TV network Nine.com.au reported.

For backstroke events, athletes cannot remained submerged under water for more than 15 meters after completing a turn.

The distraught athlete collapsed to his knees after learning of the disqualification, the New York Post reported.

Trending:
Joe Rogan Gives Scary Take on Race Between Trump and Harris, Says What We All Should Worry About - 'Very Bizarre'

“I don’t know what to say, absolutely gutted,” Greenbank told reporters afterward. “It’s really annoying. I feel like I’m in good form.”

Retired Australian swimmer Ian Thorpe, a five-time Olympic gold medalist, said officials made the right call.

Are you watching the Olympics?

“It was a significant amount past,” he said on the Nine broadcast. “That is well past that mark. There is no need for that in a 200-meter. Perhaps in a 50-meter race you might take the chance, but in a 200-meter there is no benefit.

“You can see how devastated he is after the race,” Thorpe noted.

So far, the 2024 Paris Olympics have been marred by an appalling series of distressful incidents, including:

Related:
Fans Furious, Tear Into Simone Biles' Husband Over 'Odd' Behavior After Her Olympic Win - 'Give the Medal Back'

Paris, which was once considered a glamorous city, has devolved into a crime-infested cesspool due to mass invasions by immigrants.

Instead of showcasing the elegance and beauty of French culture, the 2024 Olympics have instead spotlighted the toxicity of godless, left-wing agendas.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Samantha Chang
Contributor, Commentary
Samantha Chang is a political commentator, lawyer and financial editor in NYC.
Samantha Chang is a politics writer, lawyer and financial editor based in NYC.




Olympic Swimmer Collapses in Shock After Being Disqualified for Breaking Little-Known Rule
Election Expert Identifies Brutal Problem for Kamala, Weighs in on Who Leads in Trump-Harris Matchup
Watch: John Kennedy Spars with Fox Host, Calls Kamala Harris a 'Ding-Dong' During Wild Segment
Michelle Obama Drops Celebrity-Packed Election Ad Just Days After Backing Kamala Harris
Secret Service 'Repeatedly' Rejected Offer That Could've Helped Thwart Trump Rally Shooter: Whistleblower
See more...

Conversation