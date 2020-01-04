Oops: Mom Accidentally Films Herself Instead of Daughter's Marriage Proposal

A mother adorably messed up by filming herself instead of her daughter’s marriage proposal at an aquarium exhibit in New Mexico last month.

When Susan Griego visited the Albuquerque Biopark with her daughter and future son-in-law, she was prepared to film the marriage proposal that she knew was coming.

Benjamin Steele Bacon has been dating Griego’s daughter, Amber, for about 3 years.

Bacon had asked Griego if she would take a video of the moment when he planned to propose at the couple’s special place — the penguin exhibit.

Griego happily agreed, but a technical difficulty resulted in a hilarious and memorable moment.

Griego said the camera on her phone was not working very well, so she quickly asked to borrow Amber’s phone.

Unfamiliar with her daughter’s device, Griego unwittingly began filming herself instead of Amber and Ben’s big moment.

“My camera phone wasn’t working well enough so I said ‘Let me have your phone Amber and I’ll take some film,’” Griego told KOB.

“I couldn’t figure out how to work it and I’m taking a selfie of myself and I realize I’m filming myself instead of them and I’m laughing and we’re all laughing and I guess I’m not very good at photography.”

Amber and Ben did not mind that Griego got things wrong — rather, they found it perfectly right.

“People have asked about it. I feel like that’s kind of our relationship. Something wacky and random,” Amber Griego told KOB. “It’s the perfect start to this.”

Susan Griego has mixed feelings about the blunder, but is taking with a good sense of humor.

“It was still a very memorable moment even though I blew it,” she told CNN. “As for me, I am not sure whether I should feel embarrassed or delighted by the outcome.”

Amber, who accepted Bacon’s proposal, said the big moment left her surprised and overcome with emotion.

“I cried, but it was tears of joy,” she said. “I had no clue this was coming and was definitely surprised. I think the selfie clip my mom got was hilarious. I will always have the memory.”

