PayPal is backtracking on a policy that would fine users for what it called “misinformation.”

“An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation, and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy,” a PayPal representative said Saturday in a statement, according to National Review.

“Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused,” the representative said.

The explanation for the retraction of the policy was greeted with skepticism.

PayPal wants us to believe it was all just an accident when they updated their policy, fining users for ‘misinformation’. Rubbish. They only reversed the policy after global backlash. There’s no way that got there in error. They’re evil. — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) October 8, 2022

Well, well… looks like PayPal spread misinformation about itself. Maybe they should pay a $2,500 fine to all of us? pic.twitter.com/5AjWTpDvYv — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) October 9, 2022

Dear @PayPal: Do you think anyone believes you? Regardless, the fact you even contemplated — let alone put on paper — this policy proves why your users must cancel their accounts immediately. https://t.co/iF90FRWvKp — 🇺🇸 Mike Davis 🇺🇸 (@mrddmia) October 8, 2022

Doesn’t matter. Cancel your PayPal accounts anyway. They’re an unsafe platform for anyone with critical thinking skills. https://t.co/uYy0Vqsia9 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 8, 2022

Now @PayPal is backpedaling. Don’t buy it. Armies of lawyers and policy and standards people review TOS language before it’s published. — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) October 8, 2022

PayPal had initially said that account holders PayPal found guilty of spreading whatever it called misinformation could have $2,500 deducted from their accounts.

“You may not use the PayPal service for activities that … involve the sending, posting or publication of any messages, content or materials that, in PayPal’s sole discretion … promote misinformation,” the company said, according to Fox Business.

The policy was blasted.

“It’s hard for me to openly criticize a company I used to love and gave so much to. But @PayPal’s new AUP goes against everything I believe in,” former PayPal president David Marcus said Saturday on Twitter. “A private company now gets to decide to take your money if you say something they disagree with. Insanity.”

A prior policy banned “’hate,’ ‘intolerance,’ and discrimination”; the new one identified “protected groups” and “individuals or groups based on protected characteristics,” according to the National Review.

National Review noted that it was uncertain if the ban on certain language would go through.

The initial notice said violating the rules “may subject you to damages, including liquidated damages of $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation, which may be debited directly from your PayPal account.”

