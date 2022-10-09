Parler Share
News
This stock photo pictures a wallet with credit cards and cash.
This stock photo pictures a wallet with credit cards and cash. (slobo / Getty Images)

PayPal Removes Policy That Threatened $2,500 Fine for 'Misinformation,' But Not Many Are Buying the Company's Excuse

 By Jack Davis  October 9, 2022 at 8:14am
Parler Share

PayPal is backtracking on a policy that would fine users for what it called “misinformation.”

“An AUP notice recently went out in error that included incorrect information. PayPal is not fining people for misinformation, and this language was never intended to be inserted in our policy,” a PayPal representative said Saturday in a statement, according to National Review.

“Our teams are working to correct our policy pages. We’re sorry for the confusion this has caused,” the representative said.

The explanation for the retraction of the policy was greeted with skepticism.

Trending:
Report: Cyber Experts Find Chinese Infiltration of US Election Software, But Things Take Sick Turn After Call from Washington FBI Office

PayPal had initially said that account holders PayPal found guilty of spreading whatever it called misinformation could have $2,500 deducted from their accounts.

Related:
If You Have an Account Here, Close It Immediately: Company to Debit Money from Users Over 'Misinformation'

“You may not use the PayPal service for activities that … involve the sending, posting or publication of any messages, content or materials that, in PayPal’s sole discretion … promote misinformation,” the company said, according to Fox Business.

The policy was blasted.

“It’s hard for me to openly criticize a company I used to love and gave so much to. But @PayPal’s new AUP goes against everything I believe in,” former PayPal president David Marcus said Saturday on Twitter. “A private company now gets to decide to take your money if you say something they disagree with. Insanity.”

Will you use PayPal after this?

A prior policy banned “’hate,’ ‘intolerance,’ and discrimination”; the new one identified “protected groups” and “individuals or groups based on protected characteristics,” according to the National Review.

National Review noted that it was uncertain if the ban on certain language would go through.

The initial notice said violating the rules “may subject you to damages, including liquidated damages of $2,500.00 U.S. dollars per violation, which may be debited directly from your PayPal account.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , ,
Parler Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




PayPal Removes Policy That Threatened $2,500 Fine for 'Misinformation,' But Not Many Are Buying the Company's Excuse
Something Big Is Happening: Russian Cities Announce Major Change of Plans for Christmas and New Year's Celebrations
Biden's Nuclear 'Armageddon' Comments So Egregious, Even French President Emmanuel Macron Speaks Out Against Him
Las Vegas Stabbing Suspect Is in Country Illegally; California Knew His Criminal Past
NBA Player's 'Sucker Punch' Goes Viral, But Team Officials Have Shocking Reaction When They Learn of Footage
See more...

Conversation