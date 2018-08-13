Fresh Off Firing, People Hand Strzok $25,000 in 3 Hours

GoFundMe page that was set up Monday afternoon to crowd-fund for FBI agent Peter Strzok’s legal defense has raised over $25,000 in less than four hours.

The page was launched immediately following an announcement that Strzok was fired from the FBI over text messages he sent to his mistress and coworker Lisa Page during the 2016 presidential election revealing significant bias against then-candidate Donald Trump.

The GoFundMe account was set up by a group referred to as Friends of Special Agent Peter Strzok and has requested $150,000 in donations.

The contributions will be “put into a trust dedicated to covering Pete’s hefty — and growing — legal costs and his lost income,” according to the GoFundMe page’s description.

The author of the GoFundMe page claimed that Strzok was fired due to “political pressure” and that his personal views “never once influenced his professional actions.”

This is in direct contrast to the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s and Department of Justice’s actions declaring that Strzok showed a “willingness to take official action” to impact the presidential election.

The GoFundMe page reiterates a claim made by Slate saying “Peter Strzok is the hero we need.”

Twitter users echoed the GoFundMe’s sentiment, arguing that Strzok has been gravely wronged by his firing.

Peter Strzok is an American patriot. Retweet if you agree. Then subscribe to the #DworkinReport below. Tweet out the link with the hashtag, we’ll RT you. https://t.co/vHxjMHfEFB — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 13, 2018

As long as Donald Trump keeps wasting his time on petty revenge fantasies against people like Peter Strzok and Andrew McCabe, instead of focusing on his own criminal defense strategy, Trump is on a straight line to prison. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 13, 2018

And so The Purge begins, imported from the Kremlin by its admirer in the Oval Office. https://t.co/KQRMbfdD6o — David Cay Johnston (@DavidCayJ) August 13, 2018

Strzok's only crime was disliking Trump. He broke no laws and was not influenced by his political views according to a thorough investigation by IG Horowitz. There HAS been systematic harassment of ALL agents that have investigated Trump. That pattern is clear as day. — Mueller, She Wrote Podcast (@MuellerSheWrote) August 13, 2018

Imagine if every 22-year veteran got fired for having an opinion on a wannabe dictator. Peter Strzok was fired because Trump wants to discredit any future testimony from him. Trump can now use the "disgruntled former employee" defense. IT WON'T WORK! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 13, 2018

Peter Strzok was literally fired for criticizing the President in a private text message to a loved one. Does this sound "American" to you? Ask yourselves, what have we become? Then, do something about it! — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) August 13, 2018

The geniuses in this Administration could have parked Strzok in bureaucratic oblivion. Instead, they had to be drama addicts, and make him a martyr. Because of course they did. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) August 13, 2018

