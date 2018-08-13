SECTIONS
Fresh Off Firing, People Hand Strzok $25,000 in 3 Hours

By Molly Prince
at 4:29pm
GoFundMe page that was set up Monday afternoon to crowd-fund for FBI agent Peter Strzok’s legal defense has raised over $25,000 in less than four hours.

The page was launched immediately following an announcement that Strzok was fired from the FBI over text messages he sent to his mistress and coworker Lisa Page during the 2016 presidential election revealing significant bias against then-candidate Donald Trump.

The GoFundMe account was set up by a group referred to as Friends of Special Agent Peter Strzok and has requested $150,000 in donations.

The contributions will be “put into a trust dedicated to covering Pete’s hefty — and growing — legal costs and his lost income,” according to the GoFundMe page’s description.

The author of the GoFundMe page claimed that Strzok was fired due to “political pressure” and that his personal views “never once influenced his professional actions.”

This is in direct contrast to the Inspector General’s report on the FBI’s and Department of Justice’s actions declaring that Strzok showed a “willingness to take official action” to impact the presidential election.

The GoFundMe page reiterates a claim made by Slate saying “Peter Strzok is the hero we need.”

Twitter users echoed the GoFundMe’s sentiment, arguing that Strzok has been gravely wronged by his firing.

