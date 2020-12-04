Planned Parenthood spent a record amount of money in the presidential race and is looking forward to a quick return on its investment during a possible Biden administration.

The organization spent $45 million to help presumptive President-elect Joe Biden win the election, $10 million of which was spent in key battleground states, Newsweek reported.

Planned Parenthood is currently working with the Biden-Harris transition team to help them get “ready to hit the ground running day one.”

“The first thing we would like to see would be an executive order on day one, within the first 100 days, that demonstrates the administration’s commitment to sexual and reproductive health care,” Planned Parenthood President Alexis McGill Johnson said.

Specifically, the organization wants Biden to eliminate the global “gag rule” that prevents foreign organizations that receive U.S. health assistance from providing information or service for abortion.

The Trump administration expanded the restrictions that now apply to $9 billion of aid, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Planned Parenthood also wants Biden to restore funding for the Title X Family Planning Program.

The Trump administration finalized a rule preventing providers that receive money from the federal grant program from promoting or performing abortions.

“It is essential a Biden administration act as expeditiously as possible, on day 1 or within 100 days, to get money flowing back to providers, particularly to jurisdictions that don’t have Title X services right now,” Jessica Marcella, vice president of advocacy and communications for the National Family Planning and Reproductive Health, told The Hill.

Planned Parenthood wants Biden to strengthen the program, raising its funding to $954 million from the $280 million it receives annually, according to Newsweek.

“It’s a 50-year-old program, so we need to think about how we modernize it, how to meet the needs of all people, thinking about all the ways in which sexual and reproductive health care has changed,” Johnson said.

The organization also has recommended 200 people for appointments within the White House, the administration and various federal agencies.

“We know that personnel is policy,” Johnson said. “So we’re making sure that those positions are filled with sexual and reproductive health champions.”

Planned Parenthood also donated to campaigns in order “to elect reproductive rights champions up and down the ballot.”

Biden will need the support of Congress in order to do everything he has pledged to do, like repealing the Hyde Amendment or codifying Roe v. Wade.

Planned Parenthood also plans on drawing on high public support for reproductive rights.

“We’ll continue to work toward a time when we know that the White House, the House and the Senate are reflective of the views of the majority of voters,” Jacqueline Ayers, vice president of government relations and public policy at Planned Parenthood, told Newsweek.

