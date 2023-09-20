If you’re casting your vote for President Joe Biden in 2024, you might as well be voting for President Kamala Harris — at least according to a new poll that should be causing some sleepless nights at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

The CBS News/YouGov poll found that only 34 percent of U.S. adults believe Biden would complete a second term were he to be re-elected next November.

The poll, conducted between Sept. 12 and 15 among 4,002 American adults, had a margin of error of 2.1 percent.

A plurality, 44 percent, said that Biden would “leave office before his second term ends.” Another 22 percent said they were unsure.

Compare this to Donald Trump, the Republican front-runner. The poll found that 55 percent feel the 77-year-old Trump would serve a full four-year term if re-elected, with only 16 percent believing he would leave before his term was up and 29 percent not sure.

Even with the impeachment inquiry into how much Biden knew about his son’s sketchy business dealings — and how much he was involved in them — one assumes no one is really taking into account the possibility of impeachment when it comes to him “leaving office” before his term is up.

Rather, voters are looking at things in actuarial terms: Biden is a high-mileage 80, and he’d be 86 at the end of his second term. Only 34 percent of Americans look at the man and think, “Yep, he’ll cross that finish line.”

And the poll had more bad news for Biden, considering that only 33 percent said he had the mental and cognitive abilities to serve as president. As for Trump, that number was 51 percent — not great, but also not just one-third of the people polled, either.

Would Biden make it through a second term? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Therein lies the problem with Biden’s 2024 presidential campaign: Many Americans believe that a vote for Biden is either potentially or definitely a vote for President Kamala Harris — one of the few people in Washington with worse approval numbers than Biden.

Not that I’m the first person to point this out. In April, GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley said point-blank that a vote for Biden is a vote for Harris.

“If you vote for Joe Biden, you really are counting on a President Harris,” the former South Carolina governor said. “Because the idea that he would make it until 86 years old is not something that I think is likely.”

And, believe you me, Biden has done nothing to refute the idea that he is not of sound mind:

“Jackie, where’s Jackie?,” Joe Biden says about Rep. Jackie Walorski who died in a car accident a few months ago. pic.twitter.com/khdiesmEsx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 28, 2022

BIDEN: “We’re gonna politely ask the press to leave…” He then ignores questions and smirks as his handlers force them out of the room. pic.twitter.com/6gYIXB5dC8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 18, 2023



Of course, Harris hasn’t done a bang-up job of convincing America she’s a whole lot better.

The Vice President thinks the border crisis is a hilarious joke. pic.twitter.com/e3SA3JdfKa — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) June 8, 2021

Kamala Harris refers to the “Federal Drug Administration,” which does not exist pic.twitter.com/m9SB48icKi — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 22, 2023

Perhaps this is why the administration has embarked on a campaign to assure America that all is fine and dandy with the president, with White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre dismissing concerns about Biden’s age last week by saying that “80 is the new 40.”

No, it isn’t. And while polls don’t determine how long Biden will live or be able to carry out the duties of his office, they do determine how people vote.

Do the Democrats want to bet America will fall in love with the idea of President Kamala Harris? Because according to the poll numbers, that’s a possibility they’re going to have to sell between now and November 2024.

Good luck with that.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.