Popular 'Christian' Rapper to Derek Chauvin: 'Don't Drop the Soap, Hoe'

A self-proclaimed Christian rapper posted a tweet Tuesday expressing a very un-Christian sentiment.

In the aftermath of Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict being delivered earlier in the day, rapper Derek Minor tweeted a disgusting warning aimed at the former police officer.

“Don’t drop the soap, hoe…,” he wrote.

Don’t drop the soap, hoe… — Derek Minor (@thederekminor) April 20, 2021

Understandably, he received major backlash for his tweet from those both inside and outside of his circle of influence.

One Twitter user joked, “What a great and mature role model you are.”

What a great and mature role model you are. — MF (@MrFimblewaters) April 20, 2021

Another user asked Minor where “1 Peter 3:15, Colossians 4:6, Galatians 5:22-23” and other verses fit into his statement. All three of those passages call on Christians to honor God with their words by speaking with gentleness and patience.

You are a Christian? Where does 1 Peter 3:15, Colossians 4:6, Galatians 5:22-23, etc. fit into what you just said? — Nate Childs (@NateKidren) April 20, 2021

Minor’s tweet did the exact opposite.

Of course, Christians make mistakes. James 3:2 says, “For we all stumble in many ways.” However, that doesn’t make the content of his tweet any better.

Following the justified backlash against his initial tweet and calls for him to repent, Minor tweeted Tuesday, “I repent for NOT calling him [a hoe] when [he] suffocated the life out of that man and watched him cry for his mother as he smirked at the crowd watching. Amen.”

I repent for NOT calling him one when suffocated the life out of that man and watched him cry for his mother as he smirked at the crowd watching. Amen 🙏🏾 https://t.co/h5iuoH74Sm — Derek Minor (@thederekminor) April 21, 2021

As infuriating as Minor’s pride was, one Twitter user hit the nail on the head in an excellent display of the fruits of the Holy Spirit. He tweeted in a reply to Minor’s tweet, “I think the point here is that there are other words we can use.”

I think the point here is that there are other words we can use. The book of James talks about the tounge of fire. Our words can be constructive or destructive. — Isaac Snyder (@Velocity_9x) April 21, 2021

This user continued, writing, “We need to be praying for Chauvin that the Holy Spirit will intervene in his life and radically transform him.”

This conversation would be more helpful if we focus on the response. We need to be praying for Chauvin that the Holy Spirit will intervene in his life and radically transform him. — Isaac Snyder (@Velocity_9x) April 21, 2021

Eventually, Minor tweeted that he “Didn’t mean to offend nobody,” adding, “I was just hurt. Pray for me.”

Didn’t mean to offend nobody. I was just hurt. Pray for me — Derek Minor (@thederekminor) April 21, 2021

Minor deserves some credit for asking for prayer following the controversy. That being said, he didn’t publicly admit that his original tweet was wrong.

This is a rapper with a decent following of over 100,000 people on Twitter alone, tweeting a disgusting sentiment about “drop[ping] the soap” while marketing himself as a “Christian artist.”

Mistakes can and will be made in the Christian life, and it’s important to acknowledge that no man can be perfect apart from Christ.

However, repentance is a focal point of the Christian walk and one that demonstrates a truly regenerated spirit. Minor, at least in these tweets, did not appear to be repentant.

It’s possible the rapper has repented in some form or fashion, but he has not done so publicly. Hopefully, Minor will decide to speak on issues like the Chauvin trial in a way that glorifies God.

Only time will tell.

