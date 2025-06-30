Share
Commentary

Portland Resident Screamed at, Threatened Antifa in Viral Video with Over 6 Million Views

 By Nick Givas and    June 30, 2025 at 4:58pm
Share

Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt posted a video Sunday to the social media site X, showing a Portland resident fighting back against volatile members of the fringe group antifa.

“A Portland resident confronts Antifa for blaring music past midnight at the ongoing ICE facility occupation,” Daviscourt wrote.

She quoted the angry resident, who shouted profanities at the protesters: “I’m coming back every night and I’m breaking your s***. We the people need sleep. You’re worse than ICE, terrorizing us every night. Go f*** yourself!”

Some of the onlookers, possibly other antifa members, tried to act as though they didn’t hear her correctly, because they were so shocked she would compare them to ICE.

“You heard what I said!” the woman replied.

The stir she caused encouraged antifa to escalate the situation before the authorities came outside to allow one of their police vehicles to safely exit the building.

“Immediately after the resident complained, Antifa increased their noise disturbance,” Daviscourt wrote in another post.

“The group has created a makeshift [Long Range Acoustic Device] system, blasting it at the ICE office around 1 am. Federal police responded so a vehicle could exit. Note: none of this noise is coming from ICE/DHS.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

She went on to say that “the individual who confronted Antifa last night said several other residents also called 911 to complain about the disturbance, calling it terrorism. She believes the National Guard needs to come in to restore lawful order.”

This brave woman isn’t the first person to describe antifa’s actions as akin to terrorism.

In a 2021 executive order written right before he left office, President Donald Trump wrote: “Reliable reporting suggests that the movement known as Antifa is directly or indirectly responsible for some of the recent lawlessness in our communities, and has exploited tragedies to advance a radical, leftist, anarchist, and often violent agenda.”

Related:
Watch: Small Antifa Mob Marches on Conservative Event, Destroys Everything as Cops Mill Around Behind the Victims

“The violence spurred on by Antifa — such as hurling projectiles and incendiary devices at police, burning vehicles, and violently confronting police in defiance of local curfews — is dangerous to human life and to the fabric of our Nation,” the order continued.

“These violent acts undermine the rights of peaceful protestors and destroy the lives, liberty, and property of the people of this Nation, especially those most vulnerable.”

Trump added, “The Department of Justice has already publicly confirmed that actions by Antifa and similar groups meet the standard for domestic terrorism.”

This group is radicalized, dangerous, and violent.

Their fringe behavior has infiltrated the Democratic Party, pushing out any sort of centrist — or common-sense — views that may have remained.

The domestic terror organization has also wreaked havoc on university campuses and preached anti-American propaganda.

One story from earlier this month reported that a murder suspect from a shooting that occurred at a Utah “No Kings” protest was an anti-Trump antifa sympathizer.

Their presence, especially in large cities within blue states, is a hazard to hard-working normal citizens.

The federal government must make every effort to investigate their funding, probe the leadership, and prosecute them — along with their minions– to the fullest extent of the law.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , ,
Share
Nick Givas
Nick Givas has been a reporter for The Daily Caller, Fox News, and served as Managing Editor of the Newsroom at Project Veritas. He's also hosted three different podcasts, served as a Congressional Communications Director, and had his work featured in The Federalist, Daily Signal, New York Post, and Real Clear Politics.




Portland Resident Screamed at, Threatened Antifa in Viral Video with Over 6 Million Views
If a Reporter Asks Mamdani This One Question, The Left Will Attack Itself
Political Drama? Side-by-Side Photos Suggest Mamdani Put on a 'Performance' for Voters
ICE Chief Calls Out CNN for 'Willfully Endangering' Officers with 'Sickening' Segment
Trump Admin Considers Nuclear Option Against Hospitals Offering Transgender Care to Minors: Report
See more...




Portland Resident Screamed at, Threatened Antifa in Viral Video with Over 6 Million Views
Senate Parliamentarian Helps Dems Keep Medicaid for Illegal Aliens, Thwarts Big Beautiful Bill Provision
Guatemalan Man Dies in Missouri Cereal Plant Oven While Working Under an Alias
If a Reporter Asks Mamdani This One Question, The Left Will Attack Itself
Trump Publishes Scathing Handwritten Note He Sent Jerome Powell - Complete with a Helpful Chart
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation