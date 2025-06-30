Portland Resident Screamed at, Threatened Antifa in Viral Video with Over 6 Million Views

Post Millennial reporter Katie Daviscourt posted a video Sunday to the social media site X, showing a Portland resident fighting back against volatile members of the fringe group antifa.

“A Portland resident confronts Antifa for blaring music past midnight at the ongoing ICE facility occupation,” Daviscourt wrote.

She quoted the angry resident, who shouted profanities at the protesters: “I’m coming back every night and I’m breaking your s***. We the people need sleep. You’re worse than ICE, terrorizing us every night. Go f*** yourself!”

Some of the onlookers, possibly other antifa members, tried to act as though they didn’t hear her correctly, because they were so shocked she would compare them to ICE.

“You heard what I said!” the woman replied.

The stir she caused encouraged antifa to escalate the situation before the authorities came outside to allow one of their police vehicles to safely exit the building.

“Immediately after the resident complained, Antifa increased their noise disturbance,” Daviscourt wrote in another post.

“The group has created a makeshift [Long Range Acoustic Device] system, blasting it at the ICE office around 1 am. Federal police responded so a vehicle could exit. Note: none of this noise is coming from ICE/DHS.”

WARNING: The following video contains language that some may find offensive.

Immediately after the resident complained, Antifa increased their noise disturbance. The group has created a makeshift LRAD system, blasting it at the ICE office around 1 am. Federal police responded so a vehicle could exit. Note: none of this noise is coming from ICE/DHS. pic.twitter.com/O03uagtIi2 — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 29, 2025

She went on to say that “the individual who confronted Antifa last night said several other residents also called 911 to complain about the disturbance, calling it terrorism. She believes the National Guard needs to come in to restore lawful order.”

This brave woman isn’t the first person to describe antifa’s actions as akin to terrorism.

In a 2021 executive order written right before he left office, President Donald Trump wrote: “Reliable reporting suggests that the movement known as Antifa is directly or indirectly responsible for some of the recent lawlessness in our communities, and has exploited tragedies to advance a radical, leftist, anarchist, and often violent agenda.”

“The violence spurred on by Antifa — such as hurling projectiles and incendiary devices at police, burning vehicles, and violently confronting police in defiance of local curfews — is dangerous to human life and to the fabric of our Nation,” the order continued.

“These violent acts undermine the rights of peaceful protestors and destroy the lives, liberty, and property of the people of this Nation, especially those most vulnerable.”

Trump added, “The Department of Justice has already publicly confirmed that actions by Antifa and similar groups meet the standard for domestic terrorism.”

This group is radicalized, dangerous, and violent.

Their fringe behavior has infiltrated the Democratic Party, pushing out any sort of centrist — or common-sense — views that may have remained.

The domestic terror organization has also wreaked havoc on university campuses and preached anti-American propaganda.

One story from earlier this month reported that a murder suspect from a shooting that occurred at a Utah “No Kings” protest was an anti-Trump antifa sympathizer.

Their presence, especially in large cities within blue states, is a hazard to hard-working normal citizens.

The federal government must make every effort to investigate their funding, probe the leadership, and prosecute them — along with their minions– to the fullest extent of the law.

