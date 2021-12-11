On Thursday, Jussie Smollett was convicted on five of six counts related to the fake “hate crime” he staged against himself in 2019. Before the attack was proved a hoax, many Democrats forwarded the lies Smollett told.

“What happened today to [Smollett] must never be tolerated in this country,” now-President Joe Biden said at the time. “We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie.”

What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

Biden was right about one thing: Actions like this cannot be tolerated in the U.S. While he was talking about the “hate crime” against Smollett, we now know it was the actor’s own actions that were reprehensible.

Now-Vice President Kamala Harris also voiced support for Smollett on Twitter and called the alleged attack a “modern day lynching.”

“No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin,” she wrote. “We must confront this hate.”

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker used Harris’ line and attempted to use the incident to promote a so-called “anti-lynching” bill.

The vicious attack on actor Jussie Smollett was an attempted modern-day lynching. I’m glad he’s safe. To those in Congress who don’t feel the urgency to pass our Anti-Lynching bill designating lynching as a federal hate crime– I urge you to pay attention. https://t.co/EwXFxl5f2m — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) January 29, 2019

More Democrats, including Reps. Eric Swalwell and Frederica Wilson and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, said the alleged attackers should be condemned for their hatred.

What happened to Jussie Smollett is vile and tragic; thankfully, he will recover. But hate crimes like this are happening more frequently, egged on by careless hate-filled rhetoric. We start reducing these crimes by rejecting the speech – neither can ever be accepted as normal. — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 29, 2019

This is a sickening and outrageous attack, and horribly, it’s the latest of too many hate crimes against LGBTQ people and people of color. We are all responsible for condemning this behavior and every person who enables or normalizes it. Praying for Jussie and his family. https://t.co/eylvxhLT0u — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 29, 2019

While relieved that @JussieSmollett has not suffered any permanent physical damage, I am deeply concerned by how free some people feel to attack others for who they are or who they love and the long-term damage it does to our society. — Rep Frederica Wilson (@RepWilson) January 30, 2019

Rep. Rashida Tlaib even shared a GQ article calling the supposed attack “America’s endgame.”

“When one of the most famous black and gay men in America is not safe, the message is clearer than it has ever been.” The dangerous lies spewing from the right wing is killing & hurting our people. Thinking of you @JussieSmollett, and my LGBTQ neighbors.

https://t.co/edtIFWYAX1 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 30, 2019

“The assault of Jussie Smollett is not an isolated incident,” GQ reported in its article, which was not originally labeled an opinion piece. “Americans who do not fit the white, straight, male, or Christian mold of the ruling class are being targeted with concerning regularity, in synagogues and churches and nightclubs.”

At this point you may be thinking, “Weren’t the men who were accused of attacking Smollett black?” You would be correct, but according to GQ, you would be showing your lack of understanding about the widespread issue of “white supremacy” in American culture.

“The perpetrators are not all white, but they are cultivated in a culture built to reward the narrow slice of Americans that have lives that mirror those of the powerful and largely disregard the misfortune of those who do not,” GQ reported.

It’s not surprising that leftist media outlets and politicians jumped on this story. After all, it fit their narrative of Trump supporters being bigoted homophobes who go around attacking minorities.

Many raised questions about Smollett’s story at the time, but they were promptly dismissed by the left. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the event was indisputably a “racist and homophobic attack.”

The @HouseDemocrats are far likelier to comment when victims appear to not be Jewish. Hours after reports emerged that actor Jussie Smollett was allegedly attacked @AOC labeled it a “racist and homophobic attack.” Her false tweet is still uphttps://t.co/qHpVx96Z0f (5/12) pic.twitter.com/zgwck1SFSM — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) July 2, 2021

As it turned out, the story was too good to be true for the left. Smollett orchestrated the attack himself, and he has been convicted of lying to the police as a result.

Yet even after Smollett’s conviction, many politicians left their false tweets on their timelines. Of the Democrats mentioned above, only Swalwell issued a statement of apology after the verdict.

Faking an attack against yourself to try to forward your preferred political narratives is disgusting — but thanks to these leftists, it was also effective.

While Smollett deserves to be held accountable for his actions, so do the politicians and their media lapdogs who intentionally stoked the flames.

