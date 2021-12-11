Share
President Joe Biden speaks on Nov. 2 in Glasgow, Scotland. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in Washington, D.C. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers remarks at the Institute of Space in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 1. Sen. Cory Booker speaks during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 3. (Chris Jackson / Getty Images; Alex Wong / Getty Images; Jim Watson - AFP / Getty Images; Brandon Bell - POOL - AFP / Getty Images)

Proof: ALL of These Prominent Democrats Had a Hand in Pushing Smollett's Hoax

 By Grant Atkinson  December 10, 2021 at 5:02pm
On Thursday, Jussie Smollett was convicted on five of six counts related to the fake “hate crime” he staged against himself in 2019. Before the attack was proved a hoax, many Democrats forwarded the lies Smollett told.

“What happened today to [Smollett] must never be tolerated in this country,” now-President Joe Biden said at the time. “We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie.”

Biden was right about one thing: Actions like this cannot be tolerated in the U.S. While he was talking about the “hate crime” against Smollett, we now know it was the actor’s own actions that were reprehensible.

Now-Vice President Kamala Harris also voiced support for Smollett on Twitter and called the alleged attack a “modern day lynching.”

“No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin,” she wrote. “We must confront this hate.”

Democratic Sen. Cory Booker used Harris’ line and attempted to use the incident to promote a so-called “anti-lynching” bill.

More Democrats, including Reps. Eric Swalwell and Frederica Wilson and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, said the alleged attackers should be condemned for their hatred.

Rep. Rashida Tlaib even shared a GQ article calling the supposed attack “America’s endgame.”

“The assault of Jussie Smollett is not an isolated incident,” GQ reported in its article, which was not originally labeled an opinion piece. “Americans who do not fit the white, straight, male, or Christian mold of the ruling class are being targeted with concerning regularity, in synagogues and churches and nightclubs.”

At this point you may be thinking, “Weren’t the men who were accused of attacking Smollett black?” You would be correct, but according to GQ, you would be showing your lack of understanding about the widespread issue of “white supremacy” in American culture.

“The perpetrators are not all white, but they are cultivated in a culture built to reward the narrow slice of Americans that have lives that mirror those of the powerful and largely disregard the misfortune of those who do not,” GQ reported.

It’s not surprising that leftist media outlets and politicians jumped on this story. After all, it fit their narrative of Trump supporters being bigoted homophobes who go around attacking minorities.

Many raised questions about Smollett’s story at the time, but they were promptly dismissed by the left. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote in a since-deleted tweet that the event was indisputably a “racist and homophobic attack.”

As it turned out, the story was too good to be true for the left. Smollett orchestrated the attack himself, and he has been convicted of lying to the police as a result.

Yet even after Smollett’s conviction, many politicians left their false tweets on their timelines. Of the Democrats mentioned above, only Swalwell issued a statement of apology after the verdict.

Faking an attack against yourself to try to forward your preferred political narratives is disgusting — but thanks to these leftists, it was also effective.

While Smollett deserves to be held accountable for his actions, so do the politicians and their media lapdogs who intentionally stoked the flames.

