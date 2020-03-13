Quarantines Are Looking More Likely by the Day: Here's How To Survive One

With the worryingly rapid spread of the deadly novel coronavirus, governments are turning to a desperate but effective final resort: quarantines.

China infamously instituted city-wide lockdowns in the midst of the world’s first COVID-19 outbreak, shocking the globe as cities fell like dominoes to the January containment order.

Italy followed suit a month later, and now the entire country is in a state of quarantine.

As extreme as these measures seem, they work.

China is now clawing its way out of the darkest health crisis in decades thanks to the restrictive and, at times harsh, lockdown procedures. Italy has yet to turn this corner.

While city-wide quarantines may seem an impossibility in America, as the SARS-CoV-2 virus overloads hospitals, it could quickly become a reality.

Although President Donald Trump has previously downplayed the virus, he has recently confirmed the possibility of domestic travel restrictions.

With schools, sports leagues and other institutions shutting down across the nation, it’s looking like quarantines could be a possibility in the near future.

Outside of official orders, individuals who have contracted the disease may choose to self-isolate for the recommended two-week period.

There are some simple steps to take to ensure any potential quarantine is as productive and healthy as possible, no matter how long the quarantine period lasts.

First, there’s likely no need to worry about power or water. Although it’s always good to have a cache of water handy for emergencies, the likelihood of essential utilities shutting down is next to zero.

While those under lockdown in other areas do appear able to make infrequent supply runs to grocery stores (always remember to wash your hands correctly and follow other common-sense hygiene practices if you decide to break quarantine), it’s good to have a stash of non-perishable food.

Canned fruit, vegetables, tuna and chicken can provide a long-lasting source of nutrition that can sit on a pantry shelf indefinitely. Massive 50-pound bags of rice can be found in some larger stores and at Asian grocers, and the long-lasting staple is often one of the cheapest things you can buy.

Don’t fall into the trap of storming a grocery store for toilet paper or hand sanitizer, either. With how widespread the virus is now, it’s likely crowded stores will only spread the highly contagious pathogen.

Physical health isn’t all about what you’re eating, but keeping active as well.

Even a small exercise routine in the morning can do wonders for maintaining a positive outlook. If you’re lucky enough to live on a bit of land, a walk in the sun can be a critical break from time spent locked indoors.

It’s important to keep prescriptions and other essential medications in mind as well and plan ahead.

Your state of mind is equally important.

While phone, computer and television time will be tempting, it’s likely that coronavirus coverage will be the undisputed king of the news cycle. To distance yourself from this, stop by a thrift store and pick up a pile of books, or grab a few board games to play with your family.

Time in lockdown is also a great time to learn a new skill.

Pick up a book and begin learning a second language, or simply start working on that hobby you’ve always been interested in.

As days drag into weeks, fighting boredom and keeping a positive attitude will be key to exiting quarantines with a healthy mindset.

Quarantine isn’t the end of the world, and it’s becoming an increasingly attractive tool for halting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

While you may not be able to determine if you are placed under lockdown, you can decide to deal with it in a positive and healthy way.

