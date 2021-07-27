Path 27
Recently Retired Senator Dies After Accident

Dillon Burroughs July 27, 2021 at 10:51am
Former Wyoming Republican Sen. Mike Enzi, 77, died Monday following a bicycle accident last week in which he broke his neck and ribs.

A family statement posted to Enzi’s Facebook page stated the former senator “sustained serious injuries while riding a bicycle near his home in Gillette on Friday. He was life flighted to UCHealth Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Colo., but Enzi remained unconscious and was unable to recover from his injuries.”

“His family expressed their deep appreciation for all of the prayers, support and concern that has been shown. They now ask for privacy and continued prayers during this difficult time.

“The family is planning to hold a celebration of a life well-lived, with details being shared at a later date.”

Enzi’s son, Brad, took to Twitter to pay respects to his father.

Many political leaders also expressed their condolences regarding Enzi’s passing.

Fellow Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney tweeted, “Sen. Mike Enzi’s sudden passing marks a sad day for Wyoming and our country.”

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote, “The Senate is grieving this morning. Our prayers are with the family of our dear friend and former colleague Senator Mike Enzi at this tragic time which has come entirely too soon.”

Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz added, “Today we lift up Sen. Mike Enzi and his entire family in prayer in the wake of his sudden passing.”

“Mike was joyful, hardworking, and so profoundly dedicated to bettering the lives of Wyomingites throughout his life.”

Former President Donald Trump released a statement, saying, “My deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Senator Mike Enzi. He was a fine man who always put America first. He will be missed!”

Enzi was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996 and left office on Jan. 3 of this year, after choosing not to seek reelection.

Prior to serving as a U.S. senator, Enzi served in both the Wyoming state Senate and House of Representatives.

