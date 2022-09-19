Parler Share
Reno Air Races 'Suspended' After Fiery Crash Sends Burning Jet Skipping

 By Jack Davis  September 19, 2022 at 6:19am
A pilot died Sunday in a fiery crash at the Reno National Championship Air Races.

The crash happened during the Jet Gold Race, according to KCRA-TV, which cited the Reno Air Racing Association,

The Aero L-29 Delfín crashed not far from a residential area in Reno at about 3:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said, according to NBC.

“All other pilots landed safely and race operations for 2022 have been suspended,” the association wrote in a Twitter post. “We express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends as well as racers and race fans who make up our September family.”

The association announced that all operations for the event have been suspended.

Video of the crash shows burst into flames when it hit the ground.

Fred Telling, CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, said the pilot was the only person killed, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

“(We) express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends,” he told the Gazette Journal.

The pilot’s name was not released. No cause for the crash was released.

The Reno Fire Department responded to help put out a brush fire caused by the crash, according to KTVN-TV.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The race has had crashes before.

In 2011, a pilot and 10 spectators were killed and more than 60 others injured when a plane went out of control, according to CNN.

The National Championship Air Races website said the competition has been taking place for more than 50 years.

Truth and Accuracy

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation