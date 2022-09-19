A pilot died Sunday in a fiery crash at the Reno National Championship Air Races.

The crash happened during the Jet Gold Race, according to KCRA-TV, which cited the Reno Air Racing Association,

The Aero L-29 Delfín crashed not far from a residential area in Reno at about 3:45 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration said, according to NBC.

“All other pilots landed safely and race operations for 2022 have been suspended,” the association wrote in a Twitter post. “We express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends as well as racers and race fans who make up our September family.”

The association announced that all operations for the event have been suspended.

At this time we are gathering information and confirming details of the incident that happened today during the Jet Gold Race. We can confirm that only one plane was involved. The National Championship Air Races has suspended all operations for the 2022 event. — Reno Air Racing Association (@RenoAirRaces) September 18, 2022

Video of the crash shows burst into flames when it hit the ground.

Fred Telling, CEO of the Reno Air Racing Association, said the pilot was the only person killed, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal.

BREAKING: A plane crashed at the Reno Air Races just now, sparking a fire. Here’s what we know: https://t.co/LmI5QdAUrY pic.twitter.com/6DfRpmnpIB — Ben Margiott (@BenMargiott) September 18, 2022

“(We) express our deepest sympathies to the pilot’s family and friends,” he told the Gazette Journal.

The pilot’s name was not released. No cause for the crash was released.

The Reno Fire Department responded to help put out a brush fire caused by the crash, according to KTVN-TV.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

The race has had crashes before.

In 2011, a pilot and 10 spectators were killed and more than 60 others injured when a plane went out of control, according to CNN.

The National Championship Air Races website said the competition has been taking place for more than 50 years.

