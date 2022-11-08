Rob Schneider's Pointed Message to Californians Fleeing State Goes Viral: 'YOU Moved Out...'

If you live in a right-leaning state, you may have seen the bumper sticker: “Don’t California my Arizona,” was the one I saw most recently before moving from Phoenix earlier this year.

“Saturday Night Live” alum and star of “Duece Bigalow: Male Gigolo” Rob Schneider apparently feels the same way.

“Dear Former California Residents,” Schneider tweeted Monday, one day before Election Day. “YOU moved out of California for a reason; crime, out of control homelessness, taxes, your children being indoctrinated in schools, individual rights being trampled etc!”

“So please don’t vote the same way to replicate the same s*** you just left!” he added.

Schneider apparently limits who can see his tweets, so it’s unlikely anyone who needs to hear that message is going to, at least not directly — but here’s the link anyway.

Someone, at least, is seeing it. TheBlaze reported that it had received more than 74,000 likes less then 12 hours after being published.

Last month, Schneider told Fox News that he had relocated from his San Francisco home over Democratic policies.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” to promote his new film, “Daddy Daughter Trip,” Schneider said he had loved living in San Francisco. He had a home with a rooftop deck, located right on the the city’s famous cable car line.

“This is the place I’m going to live forever,” he thought.

But Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom pushed him over the edge with all his rules — on top of the state’s already high taxes.

“I really feel like I don’t want the Democratic Party trying to run my life,” Schneider said. “And there’s not one aspect of your life that they don’t want to interfere with. I had it with them.”

“I got out of California and moved to the slightly freer state of Arizona,” he said.

Arizona is a reddish-purple state, having a Republican governor for the last 13 years and a state legislature controlled by the GOP, but by slim majorities.

Schneider said that California “just got crazier and crazier.”

“I just don’t think your life gets better there. It gets worse,” he said. “San Francisco either has a huge homeless problem or a gigantic camping success story.”

Schneider said that Adam Sandler, Kevin James and some others with whom he regularly appears love America.

“We love this place and we want to continue and expand its freedoms and continue them for our kids,” he said. “We care about that.”

How long that love will continue may hinge on how today’s elections turn out, but with Republicans favored to win the Senate and all but guaranteed to take the House, it seems unlikely that relocated blue state voters will mess things up too badly.

At least not right away.

