Share
News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left; right, the statue of Christopher Columbus in New York City's Columbus Circle.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, pictured in an August file photo, set off a flurry of leftist indignation Monday when he posted a proclamation saluting Columbus Day. Right, the statue of Christopher Columbus in New York's Columbus Circle. (Wilfredo Lee / AP; Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Ron DeSantis Triggers Leftists by Issuing the Perfect Columbus Day Proclamation

 By Joe Saunders  October 12, 2021 at 2:14pm
Share

What leftists don’t understand about Ron DeSantis is what they don’t understand about America.

The Republican Florida governor, potential presidential candidate and biggest liberal lightning rod in the country whose name isn’t “Trump” published a proclamation on Monday saluting Columbus Day with praise for the navigator whose voyages changed human history.

And in the process, he scored a direct hit on the progressive left that dominates the country’s current president.

Trending:
Attorney: Entire Family Given COVID Vaccine Instead of Flu Shot, 2 Children Now Suffering Heart Issues

For a politician with an Italian-American heritage, DeSantis’ statement was almost obligatory, of course. But for a conservative in the United States of the 21st century plagued by a political movement that aims to attack just about every vestige of the imperfect past, it was an act of defiance.

At a time when self-loathing liberals are condemning their own nation because the Founding Fathers of more than two centuries ago didn’t live up to the pieties of the present, DeSantis’ words came like a breath of fresh air.

Without Columbus, DeSantis wrote, “the country we hold dear and the lives we enjoy would not exist.”

That’s a simple fact. Columbus’ 1492 voyage was the hinge the history of the world has turned on ever since. And his landfall in what is now the Bahamas is what made possible the settlements of North America that eventually gave rise to the British colonies, the American Revolution and the face of the globe as it is today.

Do you think Ron DeSantis should run for president?

For the modern left, the fact that Columbus had all the imperfections of his time (a tolerance of slavery, for instance, that was shared across Africa and the Arab world) is somehow a disqualification from admiration today.

DeSantis’ statement showed better, saluting “a singular figure in Western Civilization who exemplified courage, risk-taking and heroism in the face of enormous odds.”

But DeSantis went further than simply acknowledging Columbus’ accomplishments. He turned the statement into an attack on the “woke” world of the left, declaring that “individuals who seek to defame Columbus and try to expunge the day from our civic calendar do so as part of a mission to portray the United States and Western history in a negative light as they seek to blame our country and its values for all that is evil in the world, rather than see it as the force for good.”

Bingo.

It doesn’t require star-spangled patriotism to understand that the United States is and has been a force for freedom in the world. And it’s entirely possible for mature minds to acknowledge the flaws of the past while being grateful for the country the Founding Fathers built and proud of its leading place in the world.

Related:
DeSantis Vows to Fight Biden Administration's 'Weaponizing' of DOJ to 'Silence' Parents

To do the opposite — to dwell on the manifold sins of the past that have become a lucrative livelihood for grifters peddling critical race theory garbage while refusing to adopt a clear-eyed comprehension of just how great the United States actually is — is the kind of moral and intellectual failure American progressives have perfected.

Naturally, DeSantis’ proclamation was greeted with predictable bilge — sophomoric barbs blaming him for the calamitous consequences of the European conquest of the Western Hemisphere for the native inhabitants.

It’s truly amazing how many individuals there are who think a high schooler’s knowledge of history combined with a high schooler’s conceit (“Columbus thought he was in Asia!”) constitute brilliant political insight rather than puerile protest. But then, it’s amazing that Joe Biden is the president, too. (There might be a connection between those two.)

Here are some fair examples of the kind of intellectual heft we’re dealing with:

But even in the leftist cesspool of social media, there were users who understood DeSantis’ point.

The reality is that, for modern leftists, morality is mainly a matter of expedience, and expedience means condemning the Western culture. Columbus will be attacked ad nauseam for the slave trade that followed his voyages, but nothing will be said about the slave trade fostered by Africans and Arabs for centuries.

Columbus will be blamed for the admittedly brutal subjugation of the native tribes of North and South America that followed his expeditions, but never is he or the European heritage credited with the principles of the Declaration of Independence that also followed his discovery — or the United States of America, the single greatest force for freedom in the world since the spread of Christianity.

Adult Americans understand that Columbus wasn’t perfect. They understand their country isn’t perfect and never has been. Because sane adults understand that perfection doesn’t exist in a world of human beings.

But they also understand the greatness of the country, too.

Ronald Reagan conducted the most consequential presidency in post-war history because Americans knew he understood that. George W. Bush spent eight years in the White House for the same reason.

Donald Trump upended the political establishment to win the presidency in 2016 (and should have done the same in 2020) because he trumpeted that message from sea to shining sea.

Leftists didn’t get it then, and they don’t get it now. They won’t get it in 2024 no matter who is running for president against the corrupt ineptitude of the Biden-Harris White House.

And they certainly don’t get Ron DeSantis.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




loading
Ron DeSantis Triggers Leftists by Issuing the Perfect Columbus Day Proclamation
NFL Great, Trump Supporter Leads GOP Field in GA Senate Race
The Biden Admin Knew Months Ago That Masses of Haitians Were Headed Toward US But Did Nothing: Report
Biden's Response to Hundreds of Trump-Supporting Protesters Lining Street Earns Him Plenty of Mocking
Biden DOJ's New Attack on Free Speech Brings Major Obama-Era Lie to Light
See more...

Conversation