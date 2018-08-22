Rush Limbaugh Points Out ‘Double Standard’ Made Evident in Mueller Investigation

Radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh charged on his program Wednesday the Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation continues to prove that there is “dual system of justice” in the United States.

“There is clearly now a double standard, a dual system of justice at the highest levels of our Department of Justice,” Limbaugh said. “You can see it in the way the DOJ and the FBI exonerated the Democrat presidential candidate when real crimes were taking place for years and years right under their noses, crimes they perhaps even participated in.”

Limbaugh pointed to the criminal conviction of President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign chair Paul Manafort and the guilty plea agreement entered into by his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.

The conservative icon contrasted the way in which Trump associates are being handled by the Department of Justice with how former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her aides were.

Former FBI Director James Comey announced in July 2016 that the DOJ would not be prosecuting Clinton or her colleagues for mishandling of classified information and her failure to turn over work-related emails to the State Department that were subject to multiple congressional subpoenas.

TRENDING: Harvard Law Professor Dershowitz Tempers Hysteria on Cohen Plea: ‘Kind of Like Jaywalking’

Comey’s decision not to prosecute came despite describing Clinton and her associates as “extremely careless in their handling of very sensitive, highly classified information.”

Further, it came days after former President Bill Clinton met privately with then-Attorney General Loretta Lynch on the tarmac at the Phoenix airport.

Through documents obtained by a Freedom of Information Act request, the American public learned Comey had drafted its statement exonerating Clinton months before FBI agents interviewed her or had conducted interviews with her key aides.

“Those crimes, because they involved the Democrat nominee, were exonerated. The Democrat nominee herself was exonerated,” Limbaugh said. “You go to the Trump campaign, the Republican, the opponent, where there aren’t any crimes, there wasn’t any collusion with Russia, there hasn’t been any obstruction of justice, and yet this is where the allegation of crimes is occurring? And it’s occurring with people who are peripheral to the original charge of all this — Russian collusion, stealing the election?”

The talk show host went on to describe Mueller’s team as a “sitting supreme branch of government who has the power to oversee the Trump administration.”

Limbaugh continued, “What makes it really frightening, and the reason people are losing faith in some of the greatest institutions this country’s ever had, leading with the Department of Justice, is because it’s plain as day what I just pointed out to you: There is a dual system of justice in this country. If you’re a Democrat you’re going to be exonerated or given one hell of a benefit of the doubt. If you’re Republican, you’re gonna be presumed guilty, and a never-ending pursuit to get you will then commence.”

“Robert Mueller, as I said yesterday, and his team are plowing through the Constitution. They’re shredding it as they go,” he further contended. “None of this is about collusion with the Russians to steal an election. These people have an unlimited charter, Mueller, to go anywhere with the express purpose of overturning the results of the election in 2016.”

Trump argued on Wednesday that the campaign law violations Cohen has pleaded guilty to are being treated differently than the 2008 Obama campaign’s.

Do you agree there is a dual system of justice in the U.S. for Republicans versus Democrats? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You’re logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

RELATED: GOP Mocks Ocasio-Cortez After ICE Deports Nazi from Her District

“Michael Cohen plead guilty to two counts of campaign finance violations that are not a crime. President Obama had a big campaign finance violation and it was easily settled!” the president tweeted.

Politico reported that Obama’s 2008 campaign was fined $375,000 for failing to properly file donations totaling in excess of $1.8 million.

In an interview with “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt slated to air on Thursday, the president elaborated that payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal “didn’t come out of the campaign, they came from me.”

EXCLUSIVE: President @realDonaldTrump on if he knew about the Cohen payments. See more from his interview with @ainsleyearhardt tomorrow 6-9amET. pic.twitter.com/HPJPslOG6X — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) August 22, 2018

Trump further noted that he tweeted about the payment to Daniels in May.

“The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,” Trump had written reiterating that “money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no role in this transaction.”

“My first question when I heard about it was, ‘Did they come out of the campaign?’ because that could be a little dicey,” Trump told Earhardt, adding that President Barack Obama “had a massive campaign violation” but was able to get off with a fine “because he had a different attorney general and they do it a lot differently.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.