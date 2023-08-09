Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California was hospitalized Tuesday after she tripped and fell at her home in San Francisco, according to a report.

TMZ reported that the extent of Feinstein’s injuries was not clear.

The 90-year-old senator was discharged from the hospital and returned home Tuesday night.

Feinstein is the oldest member of Congress and has served in the Senate since 1992.

Born just months into President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s first term in the White House in 1933, she has faced calls to step down in recent months as her health has deteriorated.

Feinstein missed three months of votes beginning in February after she contracted shingles.

As CBS News reported, in her absence, Democrats did not have their usual one-vote majority in the Senate. Republicans were able to score legislative victories with the help of Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Feinstein’s current term ends in January 2025, and she has stated she will retire then.

But several lawmakers in her own party have called on her to step down now.

In May, Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York criticized Feinstein’s decision to cling to power.

“Her refusal to either retire or show up is causing great harm to the judiciary — precisely where [reproductive] rights are getting stripped,” Ocasio-Cortez said on the social media platform Bluesky. “That failure means now in this precious window Dems can only pass GOP-approved nominees.”

Rep @aoc joins @RoKhanna in saying that Senator Feinstein should retire. “I think criticisms of that stance as anti-feminist are a farce.” pic.twitter.com/EAC88fwzFi — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 2, 2023

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California has also called on Feinstein to hang it up.

“It’s obvious she can no longer fulfill her duties,” he tweeted in April.

“I admire her career. She has had an extraordinary career,” Khanna told MSNBC in May. “But it’s sad for anyone to see and it’s sad for her own colleagues to see.”

