When malevolent forces succeed in corrupting a society from the inside out, it’s only a matter of time before that society starts breaking down.

A number of major airlines have found bogus parts in their planes with falsified certifications, according to Bloomberg.

The parts were reportedly supplied by the U.K.-based AOG Technics.

United Airlines is the latest to discover suspect parts. According to a United spokesperson, the sketchy components were found in engines on two aircraft. One of the planes was undergoing routine maintenance.

“We are replacing the affected engines on both aircraft before they are returned to service,” the spokesperson said, according to Insider, “and we’ll continue to investigate as new information becomes available from our suppliers.”

AOG has also supplied questionable parts to Southwest Airlines and Virgin Australia Airlines.

According to Insider, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency “issued a notification about the London-based supplier last month, suspecting unapproved parts.”

On Wednesday, those allegations were brought before a London court when partner companies in engine maker CFM International asked a judge to force AOG to turn over documents related to “every single sale of products,” Crain’s Chicago Business reported.

“The apparent large-scale falsification of documentation uncovered by the claimants gives rise to the risk that evidence relevant to these proceedings will be destroyed by the defendants,” CFM lawyers said in court filings.

Are you a regular air traveler? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 50% (1 Votes) No: 50% (1 Votes)

Lawyers for AOG fought back, claiming the request was “onerous” and that “there is no evidence that it is necessary for all parts to be removed from the supply chain,” according to Crain’s.

But CFM lawyers said AOG has sold “thousands of jet engine parts” to airlines and aircraft maintenance companies, and 96 engines with AOG parts have already been identified. Some of the dubious parts in question were for critical components like engine blades.

The judge, it seems, had no choice but to side with CFM, as an untold number of lives could be at stake.

If AOG is guilty of forging documentation for airplane parts — and they should be assumed innocent until it’s proved otherwise — the question should be why they would do such a thing and endanger innocent lives.

The simple answer is greed. Anything for a buck.

In a 2016 article published by Science, author Laurel Hamers argued that people tend to follow their leaders when it comes to immoral behavior.

“When do we decide it’s OK to tell a lie?” Hamers wrote. “Perhaps when we see people in positions of power doing the same.

“A new study finds that individuals are more likely to lie if they live in a country with high levels of institutional corruption and fraud — suggesting that poorly run institutions hurt society in more ways than previously suspected.”

It makes sense. In a world of scientific materialism where all value is quantified and is therefore reduced to dollar signs and bottom lines, lying is the norm in many of our institutions. For people who have no other moral guidepost, what do you expect?

It goes right to the very top — President Joe Biden is a serial liar, for example — and bleeds down to all levels of society until the basic trust that is a prerequisite for a peaceable and prosperous civilization is gone.

Void of any higher sense of morality, it’s only a matter of time before planes start falling out of the sky.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.