'Your Skin Color Has Become an Idol': The Folly of 'Pride' & How God Helped One Christian Overcome It

King provided some insightful commentary Tuesday about the problems posed by “pride” — problems many Americans currently deal with.

Indeed, whether that comes in the form of “pride” for being black or white, male or female, or for having any other immutable characteristic, “pride” is quickly becoming a key facet of American individualism.

King — formerly a regional engagement coordinator for Black Voices for Trump who currently serves as an Op-Ed contributor for The Western Journal — shared her experiences dealing with pride during Tuesday’s episode of “WJ Live,” The Western Journal’s flagship video podcast.

Toward the end of the episode, King was asked whether she finds issue with Christians “glorifying your identity in things that are other than Christ” — things like ethnicity.

King revealed that “one of the first things” that started her on her journey toward advocating for conservative values was when God spoke to her about her own pride.

“God spoke to me and he said, ‘Your skin color has become an idol,'” she told The Western Journal.

“That blew me away.”

Elaborating on her own personal journey, the activist recalled that God’s message to her was humbling.

“It was a very humbling moment for me where I needed to realize that I was identifying more in my skin color and not my identity in Christ,” King said.

“When that was stripped from me, the shackles off of my mind just fell away. It was a true freedom. When I refocused my identity in Christ, it was like a weight of decades of oppression — mental oppression — that just lifted off of me.

“It was a transformative moment in my life that I am so grateful to God that he humbled me and he showed me the error of my ways, and I really try to press that upon people when I see that they’re uplifting their skin color or some exterior part of themselves that doesn’t matter, because at the end of the day, all of that is going in the dirt, and your soul has no color.”

According to King, “anyone who idolizes exterior, superficial things” will grow in pride.

“You can here it in the language: White pride, gay pride, black pride. All of these things,” King continued. “God does not like pride.”

King’s assertions concerning pride are indeed supported by Scripture.

1 Peter 5:5, for instance, contends that “God opposes the proud but gives grace to the humble.”

Similar sentiments are shared in other books of the Bible.

“Before destruction a man’s heart is haughty, but humility comes before honor,” Proverbs 18:12 reads.

“Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves,” Philippians 2:3 says.

