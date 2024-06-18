Solar Co. Collapses, Customers Furious as Dems' Favorite Power Source Leaves Homeowners High and Dry

The glow of solar power is dimming for customers of yet another solar energy company that is fading into the night of promises it could not keep.

Titan Solar told employees on June 13 that it was “closing its doors” because no one would buy the company, according to Time.

Titan said that it put solar panels on more than 100,000 homes. The fate of consumers who have panels on their homes and no one to maintain them is uncertain.

Titan Solar is a company that has been accused of misleading customers in Nevada. Now, it appears the company has closed its doors. Channel 13’s @bryanhorwath will have more coming up tonight at 4:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. BACKGROUND: https://t.co/obydTkcuE4 pic.twitter.com/uV4MKDQZ1B — KTNV | Channel 13 News Las Vegas (@KTNV) June 17, 2024

Over 2023 and 2024 to date, 16 major solar companies have filed for bankruptcy, Solar Insure reported.

Green is falling apart. SUBSIDIES are great till there aren’t any left. I found this on NewsBreak: Another Solar Company Goes Bust https://t.co/6A0Ne684Bq — Marie Santoro (@magszee39790) June 18, 2024

Overall, an earlier Time report estimated 100 local solar installers had gone belly-up in 2023.

Would you ever trust your home to solar power? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Others are on the brink. Time reported that SunPower said in December there was “substantial doubt” it could keep operating. Share prices in national solar installers SunRun and Sunnova have fallen more than 85 percent from 2020.

When National Review’s Andrew Follett surveyed the state of the solar energy industry, he noted “Americans haven’t gotten much out of Biden’s immense spending on solar power besides a shattered power grid and a greatly increased risk of blackouts.”

Webline of the day: “After 50 years and hundreds of billions of dollars in subsidies, loads of regulatory advantages, & political support, solar power generated under 4 percent of America’s electricity in 2023, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).” w. — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) June 12, 2024



President Joe Biden’s energy giveaways “have decidedly flopped,” he wrote.

Follett noted that solar power rests on a foundation of federal renewable energy subsidies, which included $369 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act and $550 billion in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which came on top of $450 billion in green energy investments — using tax dollars — from 2010 to 2019.

Solar just works and we need 300 billion, sorry I mean 2 trillion in subsidies over the next few decades to keep it working.https://t.co/KvpaXQoDMp pic.twitter.com/3d1Q9GYCrj — Russ Greene (@GreenPlusAnE) June 16, 2024

He noted that federal subsidies have “incentivized a wave of shady solar companies, such as Sunnova, which — after receiving a $3 billion loan from the Biden administration — was accused of pressuring elderly dementia patients into signing pricey, decades-long solar-panel contracts.”

Last fall, Fox News reported that a new Biden administration study reported that renewable energy sources, such as wind and solar energy, comprise 21 percent of American electricity production, but took in the largest share of federal subsidies at $83.8 billion.

If Wind & solar are so cheap, why the need for massive subsidies? Wind and solar’s economic viability is a myth without government-backed contracts and high guaranteed prices. #EnergyEconomics https://t.co/JFJi1On8fS — SaveLBI (@saveLBIorg) June 17, 2024

“For years Democrats have claimed technologies like solar energy are cheaper than coal, oil, natural gas, and nuclear. This report makes clear that solar is largely dependent on heavy subsidies with taxpayer dollars,” Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Republican John Barrasso of Wyoming said.

“Under the Biden Administration, American families are paying too much for energy as it is,” he said. “They shouldn’t have to fork over their hard-earned money to support liberal special interests. Solar should be competing for sales in the marketplace, not for subsidies in Washington.”

An Important Message from Our Staff: In just a few months, the world is going to change forever. The 2024 election is the single most important election of our lifetime. We here at The Western Journal are committed to covering it in a way the establishment media simply will not: We will tell the truth, and they will lie. But Big Tech and the elites don’t want the truth out. That’s why they have cut us off from 90% of advertisers. Imagine if someone cut your monthly income by 90%. That’s what they’ve done to people like us. As a staff, we are asking you to join us to fight this once-in-a-lifetime fight. Without you not only will The Western Journal fail, but America will fail also. As Benjamin Franklin said, “We must all hang together, or assuredly we shall all hang separately.” Will you support The Western Journal today and become a member? A Western Journal Membership costs less than one coffee and breakfast sandwich each month, and it gets you access to ALL of our content — news, commentary, and premium articles. You’ll experience a radically reduced number of ads, and most importantly you will be vitally supporting the fight for America’s soul in 2024. This is the time. America will live or die based on what happens this year. Please join us to get the real truth out and to fight the elites, Big Tech, and the people who want America to fail. Together, we really can save the country. Thank you for your support! P.S. Please stand with us!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.