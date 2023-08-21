In what can only be described as the highest of highs and the lowest of lows, Spain’s Olga Carmona scored the winning (and only) goal of the Women’s World Cup finals — only to learn of a shocking family tragedy immediately thereafter.

On Sunday, Spain captured its first-ever Women’s World Cup title, beating the Lionesses of England 1-0 off of a Carmona goal.

Olga Carmona with THE GOAL to crown Spain as the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Champions! 🇪🇸 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Uwr4FaetW4 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 20, 2023

Shortly thereafter, Carmona learned that her father passed away.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (Real Federación Española de Fútbol, or RFEF) put out a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, to confirm the tragic news.

⚫️ PÉSAME | La @RFEF lamenta profundamente comunicar el fallecimiento del padre de Olga Carmona. La futbolista ha conocido la triste noticia una vez concluida la final de la Copa del Mundo. Mandamos nuestro abrazo más sincero a Olga y a su familia en un momento de profundo… pic.twitter.com/BSe2XmUrVF — RFEF (@rfef) August 20, 2023

A Google translation of the X post reads: “CONDOLENCES | The @RFEF deeply regrets to report the death of Olga Carmona’s father. The soccer player learned the sad news after the World Cup final. We send our most sincere hugs to Olga and her family in a moment of deep pain.

“We love you, Olga, you are the history of Spanish football.”

Carmona, 23, took to social media to also confirm the news:

Y sin saberlo tenía mi Estrella antes de que empezase el partido. Sé que me has dado la fuerza para conseguir algo único. Sé que me has estado viendo esta noche y que estás orgulloso de mí. Descansa en paz, papá 🌟❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/Uby0mteZQ3 — Olga Carmona (@7olgacarmona) August 20, 2023

The Google translation for that post reads: “And without knowing it, I had my Star before the game started. I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique. I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace dad.”

(The “Star” Carmona is referring to is both metaphorical and a reference to the patches put on national team jerseys upon winning a World Cup.)

It’s unclear why Carmona’s father passed, or when. According to NPR, the family did appear to know about the news before the World Cup final, but opted to keep the news from Carmona for fear of affecting her performance.

For Spain, the sheer joy of its first Women’s World Cup title has been somewhat marred by both Carmona’s father’s passing and a completely separate controversy involving RFEF president Luis Rubiales.

According to Al Jazeera, Rubiales has found himself at the center of controversy as the Spanish women’s team began celebrating.

While offering pecks on the cheeks of the various soccer players, Rubiales kissed one of the women, Jenni Hermoso, on the lips. The move triggered widespread condemnation and backlash from both Spain and abroad.

Al Jazeera reports that Rubiales was also seen in social media photos kissing Carmona on the cheek.

