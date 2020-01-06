Steve Irwin's Family Helps Save Over 90,000 Animals as Australia Wildfires Rage

Bindi Irwin and the staff at Australia Zoo have been working tirelessly to treat animals displaced by the wildfires burning across Australia.
Ecologists from the University of Sydney estimate that nearly half a billion mammals, birds and reptiles have died from the bushfires since September, according to news.com.au.
As fire crews continue to battle the flames, staff from wildlife sanctuaries and zoos around Australia have worked around the clock to protect their land and animals from the devastating fires that continue to rage out of control.
Irwin, 21, wrote that she is heartbroken over the devastation and assured her fans that Australia Zoo and its surrounding properties are currently safe from the blaze.
“With so many devastating fires within Australia, my heart breaks for the people and wildlife who have lost so much. I wanted to let you know that we are SAFE,” Irwin wrote on Instagram. “There are no fires near us @AustraliaZoo or our conservation properties.”
Safe from the flames, Australia Zoo has committed to caring for as many wildlife patients as staff can handle.
“My parents dedicated our Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to my beautiful grandmother,” Irwin continued. “We will continue to honour her by being Wildlife Warriors and saving as many lives as we can. 💙🙏🏼”
Irwin, engaged to marry Chandler Powell this year, has posted several photos of wild animals who have been seriously injured or lost their lives because of the bushfires.
“Blossom the possum was admitted to the #AustraliaZoo Wildlife Hospital after being caught in one of the bushfires burning in other parts of Queensland,” she wrote.
“We have such an incredible team who work day and night to protect gorgeous animals like Blossom. Devastatingly this beautiful girl didn’t make it even after working so hard to save her life.”
This week, Australia Zoo treated its 90,000th patient, Irwin wrote, and is struggling to keep up with the influx of injured creatures.
“To cope with so many animals being admitted to the hospital, in 2019 we opened a sea turtle rehabilitation centre, sea snake ward and are about to complete a new bird recovery area, but it’s still not enough to keep up,” Irwin wrote. “We need to build a new ward for our patients.”
Irwin has encouraged readers from around the world to consider a monetary donation to help save Australia’s native wildlife.
