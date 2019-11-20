SECTIONS
Commentary News
Print

Struggling Biden Seemingly Emails Debate Strategy Hours Before It Starts

Former Vice President Joe Biden pictured in a file photo from May.Matt Smith / ShutterstockFormer Vice President Joe Biden is pictured making his announcement for the presidency in May. (Matt Smith / Shutterstock)

By Jared Harris
Published November 20, 2019 at 3:05pm
Print

Opponents of former Vice President Joe Biden should have an easy time countering what appears to be the favored Democratic presidential candidate’s debate strategy.

After all, it was emailed to supporters of the candidate only hours ahead of Wednesday’s debate, the fifth such event for 2020 Democratic candidates, and shared on Twitter by The New York Times’ Shane Goldmacher.

The Biden fundraising victory lap, which was supposed to go out after the debate, begins with a disingenuous, “I’m leaving the fifth Democratic debate now.”

“I hope I made you proud out there,” the email says, “and I hope I made it clear to the world why our campaign is so important.”

TRENDING: Rep. Ratcliffe Flips Script on Dems, Reveals Only Bribery Reference in Testimony Was About Biden, Not Trump

An important bit almost hidden in the body of the email signals that the struggling candidate could come gunning for Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, a contender for the Democratic nomination who threatens to unseat the former vice president’s lead in the polls.

“We need leadership,” the email reads. “We need to be ready on day one to get the country back on track and clean up Donald Trump’s mess. But we need more than plans. We need the grit and resolve to get things done.”

This appeal for “more than plans” appears to be a direct shot at Warren’s campaign and supporters, for whom “Warren has a plan for that” has become something of an unofficial motto.

Will this hurt Joe Biden?

If Warren didn’t have a plan to attack Biden tonight, she might after this email.

The conflict between the two likely will determine who is the candidate to beat as Democrats choose who will go on to face President Donald Trump.

Now, Warren appears to have at least one major advantage hours ahead of Wednesday’s debate.

She’s not the only one, either.

The other candidates in the crowded fifth debate are Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii; Sen. Kamala Harris of California; Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota; Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont; businessman Tom Steyer; and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

RELATED: Seven 2020 Democrats Celebrate 'Transgender Day of Remembrance' After Ignoring 'International Men's Day'

Judging from the email sent in error, other points Biden might bring up during the debate include bipartisan cooperation, affordable health care and environmental issues.

Thankfully, it doesn’t appear he’ll be showcasing his ignorance with firearms again.

For a candidate who has fought to shake the image of the out-of-touch and inept “Sleepy Joe” that Trump and others have placed on him, this email blunder sure doesn’t help.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Struggling Biden Seemingly Emails Debate Strategy Hours Before It Starts
Sen. Kennedy: Drywall Is Like Epstein - It Doesn't Hang Itself
SEAL Who Shot Bin Laden Trashes Vindman as 'Operative with an Agenda'
After NYT's 'Distorted' Story About FedEx, CEO Calls Out Times' Own Tax Bills
Dem Rep. Van Drew Breaks with Party Over 'Third-World'-Style Impeachment
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×