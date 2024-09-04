Share
Is Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Relationship a Sham? Lawyers Called After Leaked 'Contract' Takes Internet by Storm: Report

 By Jack Davis  September 4, 2024 at 12:03pm
It was the moment millions of global skeptics had been waiting for – proof that the romance between pop czarina Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was just another showbiz publicity stunt.

But don’t cue the best Swift breakup songs just yet.

Sure, a purported document was bopping about the internet claiming to be a contract that laid out the scheme and even included a breakup date.

But, as reported by Newsweek, the whole thing is just another internet hoax, according to the PR firm that represents Kelce.

RFK Jr. Slams Kamala Harris, Says We Need a President 'Who Can Put Together an English Sentence'

Full Scope PR issued a statement to the Daily Mail, which gleefully had run with the document, saying the supposed contract was “entirely false and fabricated.”

The fake contract and its purported Sept. 28 breakup date for the pair “were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” Full Scope PR said.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” the statement said.

Newsweek said that the fake contract arrived on social media via Reddit, and went gangbusters from there. The initial post has since been deleted.

The fake document had included a statement saying “Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful considerations. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time,” according to Fox News.

The Kelce-Swift story line erupted last September when Swift started becoming a regular at Chiefs games.

NFL Fans Enraged After League Displays Taylor Swift More Than Star Players in Bizarre Post

Kelce recently spoke to  People about his guest appearance on stage at a recent Eras tour concert for Swift’s performance of “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.”

“Taylor knew when the lights are on, I’m gonna have some fun,” Kelce said. “She put me in a position where I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up.”

There was one requirement – do not drop the singer Kelce calls “Tay-Tay.”

“That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part,” he said.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
