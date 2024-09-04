Is Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Relationship a Sham? Lawyers Called After Leaked 'Contract' Takes Internet by Storm: Report

It was the moment millions of global skeptics had been waiting for – proof that the romance between pop czarina Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was just another showbiz publicity stunt.

But don’t cue the best Swift breakup songs just yet.

Sure, a purported document was bopping about the internet claiming to be a contract that laid out the scheme and even included a breakup date.

But, as reported by Newsweek, the whole thing is just another internet hoax, according to the PR firm that represents Kelce.

LEAK!!! Travis Kelce’s team call in lawyers over leaked ‘contract’ that claimed to reveal the exact date his relationship with Taylor Swift would end: Fake PR ‘strategy document’ spread online gave illusion their year-long love story was a sham pic.twitter.com/igOoZOsWd8 — Tommy Gabriel (@itstommygabriel) September 4, 2024

Full Scope PR issued a statement to the Daily Mail, which gleefully had run with the document, saying the supposed contract was “entirely false and fabricated.”

The fake contract and its purported Sept. 28 breakup date for the pair “were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” Full Scope PR said.

“We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” the statement said.

Newsweek said that the fake contract arrived on social media via Reddit, and went gangbusters from there. The initial post has since been deleted.

Reading into it, looks like someone on a Kelce and Swift “hate group” on Reddit posted this AI fabricated PR document. They added Kelce’s PR firm actual logo on it, which is why lawyers are now involved. The post has been deleted. Personally, I think their relationship seems… pic.twitter.com/hHMY9qRkDq — America_MUST_Unite | #iStandWithTrump (@KaneraChad) September 4, 2024

The fake document had included a statement saying “Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful considerations. They both value and respect each other’s personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time,” according to Fox News.

The Kelce-Swift story line erupted last September when Swift started becoming a regular at Chiefs games.

Kelce recently spoke to People about his guest appearance on stage at a recent Eras tour concert for Swift’s performance of “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart.”

“Taylor knew when the lights are on, I’m gonna have some fun,” Kelce said. “She put me in a position where I didn’t have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up.”

📹| Travis Kelce on Taylor drawing up plays as she’s been learning football: “She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me”… “And I think what makes her so good in her profession is she’s so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to the music and even to the… pic.twitter.com/bJbj5Q1MBM — Taylor Swift Updates 🩶 (@swifferupdates) September 3, 2024

There was one requirement – do not drop the singer Kelce calls “Tay-Tay.”

“That would have been the most embarrassing thing I could have ever done. Just getting her to the couch was the hardest part,” he said.

