Share
News
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks during a Senate meeting to review the nomination of Nicholas Burns to U.S. Ambassador to China in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 20.
Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas speaks during a Senate meeting to review the nomination of Nicholas Burns to U.S. Ambassador to China in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 20. (Patrick Semansky / AP)

Ted Cruz Blasts 'Sesame Street' and CNN Coordination: 'Government Propaganda' for Kids

 By Jack Davis  November 7, 2021 at 1:21pm
Share

“Sesame Street” has become a propaganda arm of the Biden regime, Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas charged Saturday.

On Saturday, the Twitter account of the “Sesame Street” character Big Bird tweeted a message telling children to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I got the COVID-19 vaccine today! My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy. Ms. @EricaRHill even said I’ve been getting vaccines since I was a little bird. I had no idea!” the tweet read, referring to CNN journalist Erica Hill, who on Saturday hosted an event with Big Bird called “The ABCs of COVID Vaccines.”

Trending:
19-Year-Old Wins School Board Seat in Landslide Victory Against Member Who Helped Ruin His Senior Year

Cruz soon vented his disgust.

“Government propaganda … for your 5 year old!” he tweeted.

Has everything become political these days?

The Food and Drug Administration late last month gave Emergency Use Authorization for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine to be given to children between the ages of 5 and 11.

Newsmax host Steve Cortes joined in with his criticism of the “Sesame Street” edorsement.

“This kind of propaganda is actually evil. Your children are not statistically at risk, and should not be pressured into a brand new treatment. Do Not Comply!” he tweeted.


Fox News host Lisa Boothe also ruled Big Bird’s pushing the Biden line was a foul.

Related:
Democratic Governor Stands Up Against Biden Vaccine Mandate

“Brainwashing children who are not at risk from COVID. Twisted,” she tweeted.

The “Sesame Street” push resulted in many others pushing back.

Some parents are hesitant of the vaccine.

Erin Gauch, of Middletown, Rhode Island, said concerns over side effects make her pause, according to The New York Times.

“I’m looking at a 9-year-old, and if I make a bad decision and he ends up with some debilitating side effects or lifelong adverse reaction, I don’t think I could live with that,” she said.

“If we ultimately decide not to get my youngest vaccinated right now, I guess I’ll be subjected to mommy shaming, but I’ll just have to deal with it,” Gauch said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




loading
Ted Cruz Blasts 'Sesame Street' and CNN Coordination: 'Government Propaganda' for Kids
Democratic Governor Stands Up Against Biden Vaccine Mandate
NASCAR President Denounces 'Let's Go Brandon' Movement: Not Happy It Started at Raceway Before Spreading Across Nation
Newsom Missing from Public Eye: People of California Clueless to Governor's Whereabouts
Horrifying Scene at Deadly Concert: Video Shows Crowd Begging Rapper to Stop, He Continues Singing Amid the Chaos
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.