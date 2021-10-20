Terrorist Migrants Apprehended in Panama Reveal 'Worst-Case Scenario' for US Border

National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd on Wednesday addressed a disturbing report about migrants with terrorist ties, calling it a “worst-case scenario” for the country due to President Joe Biden’s open-border policies.

In a Republican National Committee podcast posted to YouTube on Monday, Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales said he’d met recently with Panama’s foreign minister, Erika Mouynes, and was told that the country had detained 52 migrants linked to the al-Qaida terrorist group.

The Biden administration is not doing its job, Gonzales said.

“She goes, ‘There’s no one home. I’m here talking to you because the administration is just absent,’” Gonzales said, according to The Washington Times.

(The podcast interview can be seen here. The terrorism discussion starts about the 18:55 mark.)

In a “Fox & Friends First” interview Wednesday, Judd explained what that kind of news could mean.

“This is the worst-case scenario because we just don’t know the number of people who are getting away,” Judd said.

“This is the worst-case scenario”: National Border Patrol President Brandon Judd speaks on the potential for terrorists to enter the U.S. because of President Biden’s open border policies.https://t.co/GACKIdh2Kh — Fox & Friends First (@FoxFriendsFirst) October 20, 2021

“And when you consider that that many people have already been spotted in another country with ties to terrorism, and then you look at the number of people who are crossing our border with ties to countries like Russia, Romania, Armenia, Uzbekistan, Gambia, Senegal, these countries generally tend to have animosity towards the United States and they’re coming in,” he added.

The number of illegal immigrants encountered by the Border Patrol this year is already on a record-setting pace, but Judd noted that with the number of those who get through without being caught, neither the government nor anyone else can know for sure who is entering the country.

“Then you look at the number of got-aways and the people that have been able to cross our border illegally… We just don’t know what’s coming across the border and that is scary,” he said.

“It needs to be a point of emphasis for this administration in order to protect the American public, but they just don’t seem to have the will to do what is necessary, to secure our borders, to make it safe for the citizens of this country,” Judd added.

When Judd was asked if he considered the border situation a national security crisis, he didn’t hold back.

“It is, and it always has been, when you look at what we deal with and what we face on a daily basis. Regardless of whether you consider it just people from countries of special interest or countries that want to do us harm, when you look at drugs on top of that as well, this has always been a national security interest,” Judd said.

“It needs to be something that is looked at very, very hard,” he added.

Last week, illegal migrants from at least eight different nations, including Uzbekistan, crossed the southern border at Yuma, Arizona, in a single day as the migration crisis continues to escalate in the area.

Jorge Ventura, a reporter with the Daily Caller, shared a video of a family from India illegally entering the U.S. through a route known as “The Gap.”

My first time encountering migrants from India crossing illegally into Yuma at ‘The Gap’. So far I’ve encountered migrants from 8 different countries today in Yuma pic.twitter.com/IujT57ACTu — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 15, 2021

“Group of 80 migrants from Georgia, Venezuela, Brazil, Uzbekistan and El Salvador apprehended by [Border Patrol] in the Yuma sector,” Ventura tweeted.

Group of 80 migrants from Georgia, Venezuela, Brazil, Uzbekistan and El Salvador apprehended by border patrol in the Yuma sector pic.twitter.com/2fsKPqVOJZ — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) October 15, 2021

Ventura also reported that Colombian migrants had illegally crossed the border at Yuma earlier the same week.

