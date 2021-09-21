Three Republican House members sent a letter on Tuesday to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York to invite Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to testify before the committee regarding the border crisis.

“The Biden border crisis continues to worsen,” Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Tom McClintock of California and Andy Biggs of Arizona said in the letter.

“Americans have been shocked to witness scenes such as those playing out in Del Rio, Texas, where thousands of illegal aliens have surged to the border as a result of President Joe Biden’s radical immigration policies,” they added.

The letter also highlighted the committee’s past failures to respond to concerns regarding the border crisis.

“Republicans have repeatedly urged the Committee to examine the Biden border crisis,” the letter said. Citing a previous letter sent in April, they wrote, “You did not respond.”

The Republicans concluded their letter by asking Nadler to invite Mayorkas to testify, emphasizing Mayorkas’ role in the crisis.

“As the Secretary of Homeland Security, Secretary Mayorkas is the cabinet official primarily responsible for implementing the Biden Administration’s immigration policies,” the letter said. “As the Committee of jurisdiction, his testimony before our committee is imperative. We urge you again to invite Secretary Mayorkas to testify before our Committee immediately.”

Should Mayorkas testify before Congress about the border crisis? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Mayorkas traveled to Del Rio, Texas, on Monday to address the recent crossing of the southern border by thousands of mostly-Haitian migrants, but refused to say the border is in crisis.

Townhall reporter Julio Rosas tweeted a video that included a portion of Mayorkas’ remarks, with a reference to comments Mayorkas made that were leaked to a Fox News correspondent in August.

“I asked Sec. Mayorkas if he will publicly admit the situation at the border is a crisis since he was recorded last month privately admitting there is a crisis and it’s unsustainable,” Rosas wrote.

“He did not, instead saying DHS is focused on ‘meeting the challenge.’”

I asked Sec. Mayorkas if he will publicly admit the situation at the border is a crisis since he was recorded last month privately admitting there is a crisis and it’s unsustainable. He did not, instead saying DHS is focused on “meeting the challenge.” pic.twitter.com/TmYoxUaqsM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 20, 2021

Mayorkas on Monday visited the migrant camp under the Del Rio International Bridge where approximately 12,000 people remained after the Rio Grande crossing was closed on Sunday.

BREAKING: DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is on the ground here in Del Rio. He just flew into the international bridge area via helicopter. He is now getting a tour of the migrant camp and is receiving an operational update. He will then have a press conference. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/ToZ38uBbWc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 20, 2021

In a video Rosas tweeted on Sunday, Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano, a Democrat, said he has still not heard from President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Del Rio Mayor Lozano (D) says he still has not heard directly from Biden or Harris after getting a briefing with DHS Sec. Mayorkas today. He feels the White House needs to be transparent about the border crisis in real time. pic.twitter.com/AdGOMHxNDH — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 19, 2021

“He feels the White House needs to be transparent about the border crisis in real time,” Rosas tweeted.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.