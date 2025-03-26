'The Toughest Human Being': Tucker Carlson Announces the Death of His Father

Conservative firebrand Tucker Carlson has confirmed a family tragedy.

The former Fox News host posted a heartfelt obituary for his father on X, confirming he died on Monday.

“Obituary for my father,” Carlson began. “Richard Warner Carlson died at 84 on March 24, 2025 at home in Boca Grande, Florida after six weeks of illness.

“He refused all painkillers to the end and left this world with dignity and clarity, holding the hands of his children with his dogs at his feet.”

Carlson continued: “He was born February 10, 1941 at Massachusetts General Hospital to a 15-year-old Swedish-speaking girl and placed in the Home for Little Wanderers in Boston, where he developed rickets from malnutrition. His legs were bent for the rest of his life.

“After years in foster homes, he was placed with the Carlson family in Norwood.”

Carlson then provided a riveting recap of the trials and tribulations his father faced further yet after that rough upbringing.

That included losing his adoptive father when he was just 12, getting thrown out of school — twice — and getting “jailed for car theft.”

Richard Carlson would eventually find himself becoming an intrepid reporter after enlisting with the U.S. Marine Corps.

Tucker made sure to point out his father’s love of true, gritty investigative journalism.

But that’s only part of what Carlson — who clearly followed in his dad’s adventurous footsteps — so fondly remembers of his father.

“By 1975, he was married with two small boys, when his wife departed for Europe and didn’t return,” Carlson posted to X. “He threw himself into raising his boys, whom he often brought with him on reporting trips.”

You can see Carlson’s full X post below:

Obituary for my father. Richard Warner Carlson died at 84 on March 24, 2025 at home in Boca Grande, Florida after six weeks of illness. He refused all painkillers to the end and left this world with dignity and clarity, holding the hands of his children with his dogs at his… pic.twitter.com/4lMygMkSIT — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 26, 2025

“At home, he educated them during three-hour dinners on topics that ranged from the French Revolution to Bolshevik Russia, PG Wodehouse, the history of the American Indian and, always, the eternal and unchanging nature of people,” Carlson continued.

Carlson added: “He spoke to his sons every day and had lunch with them once a week for thirty years at the Metropolitan Club in Washington, always prefaced by a dice game.”

Tucker further lauded his father for being “a free thinker,” as well as a “compulsive book reader, including at red lights.”

And, quite importantly to his father, Carlson made sure to note that his dad “fervently loved dogs.”

Carlson ended his touching post with: “Richard W. Carlson is survived by his sons, Tucker and Buckley, his beloved daughter-in-law Susie, and five grandchildren.

“He was the toughest human being anyone in his family ever knew, and also the kindest and most loyal. RIP.”

