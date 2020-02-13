SECTIONS
News
Print

Transgender Runner To Compete in Women's US Olympic Trials

A biologically male marathon runner who identifies as a transgender woman is set to compete in the USA Olympic trials later this month.Jo Galvao / ShutterstockA biologically male marathon runner who identifies as a transgender woman is set to compete in the USA Olympic trials later this month. (Jo Galvao / Shutterstock)

By Peter Hasson
Published February 13, 2020 at 2:02pm
Print

A biologically male marathon runner who identifies as a transgender woman is set to compete in the USA Olympic trials later this month.

Megan Youngren “is set to make history on Feb. 29 as the first openly transgender athlete to compete at the U.S. Olympic marathon trials,” Sports Illustrated reported.

Youngren qualified for the trials after a strong performance Dec. 8 in the California International Marathon.

“People will try to put it down by saying, ‘That’s too easy because you’re trans.’ But what about the 500 other women who will qualify? There’s probably someone with the exact same story. I trained hard. I got lucky. I dodged injuries. I raced a lot, and it worked out for me. That’s the story for a lot of other people, too,” Youngren told the magazine.

TRENDING: Desperate Biden Calls Rudy a 'Thug,' Bluffs Badly When CBS Asks About Hunter

The International Olympic Committee requires transgender athletes in women’s sports to keep their testosterone levels below a certain threshold, but scientific research suggests that suppressing testosterone isn’t enough to neutralize male athletes’ inherent physiological advantages.

Youngren is just to the latest biologically male athlete to achieve success in female athletics while identifying as a transgender woman.

June Eastwood, a biologically male runner at the University of Montana who identifies as transgender, was named the Big Sky Conference’s female athlete of the week in October.

Do you think biologically male individuals should be allowed to compete in women's sports?

Eastwood previously competed on the university’s men’s cross country team.

Franklin Pierce University runner CeCe Telfer won an NCAA DII women’s track championship last May.

Like Eastwood, Telfer previously competed on the men’s team before switching genders.

Two biologically male runners have dominated girls’ high school track in Connecticut, leading three of their female competitors to file a lawsuit against the athletic conference.

Former U.S. Olympic athlete Rebecca Dussault told The Daily Caller News Foundation in September that allowing biological males into female sports will have disastrous effects on female athletes.

RELATED: Olympics Chief Says People Need To Be 'Cool-Headed' Over Coronavirus Concerns in Tokyo

“Once a male body has gone through puberty, they have received the benefits. So the skeletal form, lung capacity, muscle density, the greater length of levers in their body, their muscle-to-weight ratio, their capacity to deal with dehydration much better, narrower hips, I mean you name it — they are physiologically designed differently than women,” she said.

“We invest so much money into keeping sports fair, and this blows the cap off of it,” she added. “Every woman’s record in sports will fall.”

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Peter Hasson
Founded by Tucker Carlson, a 25-year veteran of print and broadcast media, and Neil Patel, former chief policy adviser to Vice President Dick Cheney, The Daily Caller News Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit providing original investigative reporting from a team of professional reporters that operates for the public benefit.







Transgender Runner To Compete in Women's US Olympic Trials
Virginia Legislature Passes Bill Allowing Illegal Aliens To Obtain Driver’s Licenses
Top Mueller Prosecutor Resigns from DOJ Amid Roger Stone Sentencing Turmoil
Audio Surfaces of Bloomberg Defending Racial Profiling, Throwing Minorities 'Up Against the Wall'
NYPD Union Declares 'War' on Mayor Bill DeBlasio After Officers Targeted by Shootings
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×