Share
Sports
News

Transgender Swimmer Dominating Women's Circuit After Competing on Men's Team for Years

 By Jack Davis  November 30, 2021 at 5:11pm
Share

One of the most impressive swimmers for the University of Pennsylvania’s women’s swimming team is a man.

“Lia” Thomas, who spent November grabbing first-place finishes and setting records, swam for Penn as Will Thomas for three years. After taking the 2020-21 season off, the transgender athlete returned to the pool with a vengeance now that he can compete against women.

On Nov. 5, Thomas won the 200-meter freestyle and 100-meter freestyle in a meet against Columbia, according to SwimSwam.com.

His time in the 200-meter freestyle that day (1:46.92) was ninth-best in the NCAA so far this season.

Trending:
FAA Makes Massive Mistake, Accidentally Exposes 704 Previously Unknown Epstein Flights

Such lofty status was not what Thomas achieved when swimming with the other guys, according to the Penn Athletics website, although he had his share of successes.

For example, in the 2019-20 season, he won the 500-meter freestyle and the year before, was named a second-team All-Ivy in the 500-meter freestyle, 1,000-meter freestyle and 1,650-meter freestyle.

On Nov. 20, Thomas even surpassed his Nov. 5 showing, according to SwimSwam.com.

Should women's sports be for women only?

In a meet against Princeton and Cornell, his time in the 200-meter freestyle that day (1:43.47) was second-best in the NCAA this season.

He won the 100-meter freestyle and posted the second-fastest 500-meter freestyle time in the nation (4:35.06).

Thomas’ showing in the 200 and 500 set Penn records.

Related:
Rules Changed: More Men Will Be Able to Compete as 'Women' at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Thomas has said being transgender is hard and lonely, according to PennToday.

“One of my big concerns for trans people is feeling alone,” he said. “Even if you don’t pay attention to the news … [about] states proposing and passing vicious anti-trans legislation, it can feel very lonely and overwhelming.”

Swimming is “a huge part of my life and who I am. I’ve been a swimmer since I was five years old,” he said.

“The process of coming out as being trans and continuing to swim was a lot of uncertainty and unknown around an area that’s usually really solid. Realizing I was trans threw that into question. Was I going to keep swimming? What did that look like?”  he said.

In an understatement given his results in the pool, Thomas said, “Being trans has not affected my ability to do this sport, and being able to continue is very rewarding.”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Transgender Swimmer Dominating Women's Circuit After Competing on Men's Team for Years
Alleged Cannibal Caught After Headless Body Rolls Out Of Car During Crash
Scientists Say They Have Created Self-Replicating 'Living Robots'
Authorities Reveal Terrorism Concerns After Mysterious Explosion Rocks NY
Another Homicide Charge Has Been Filed Against Parade Massacre Suspect Darrell Brooks
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.