Transgender Swimmer Smashes College Record After Switching to Women's Team

Meghan Cortez-Fields, a swimmer for Ramapo College in New Jersey, broke a school record after three relatively nondescript years on the swimming team.

And people are furious about it.

The reason for that anger stems from the fact that those three nondescript years occurred while Cortez-Fields, who was born a male, swam for the men’s team.

The new school record? That’s a women’s record.

Cortez-Fields broke the record over the weekend at the Cougar Splash Invitational, which was held in Dallas, Pennsylvania, according to Fox News.

The swimmer set a school record in the 100-yard butterfly when Cortez-Fields took first place with a time of 57.22.

Cortez-Fields also took first place in the 200-yard individual medley, and also secured a second-place finish in the 200-yard butterfly.

It would’ve been quite the successful weekend for Cortez-Fields, but the transgender controversy overshadowed everything else.

Case in point, Riley Gaines, a fierce advocate for protecting the sanctity of women’s sports (and a decorated collegiate swimmer herself), swiftly called out Ramapo College for celebrating Cortez-Fields’ tainted accomplishments on Instagram.

Should only actual females be eligible to compete in female sports? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

You can look at Riley’s initial salvo below:

Ramapo College swimmer in NJ goes from less than mediocre male swimmer to a record smasher competing against the women. Hm, where have we seen this before? #SaveWomensSports pic.twitter.com/4py4cHokkJ — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) November 19, 2023

“Ramapo College swimmer in NJ goes from less than mediocre male swimmer to a record smasher competing against the women,” Riley posted to X on Sunday. “Hm, where have we seen this before?“

That attention appears to have forced the school’s hand, as it deleted the related Instagram post.

“The Ramapo College Instagram account that posted the photo of the male swimmer has now deleted the post,” Gaines posted to X. “They always hate the public attention after being called out for their discrimination and mistreatment of women.”

Riley didn’t stop there, as she spoke to Fox News about Cortez-Fields’ newfound swimming dominance.

“Those who choose to remain blind to the injustice of allowing mediocre male athletes to become record-breaking female athletes are either incompetent or misogynists. There is no in between anymore,” Gaines told the outlet. “Women are being asked to smile and step aside and allow these men onto our teams all the while stripping us of opportunities, privacy and safety.”

Gaines, who competed against transgender swimmer Lia Thomas in college, has never been one to mince words with regards to the sanctity of women in sports. She has been a vocal advocate for women only competing against other women since then, becoming an ambassador for the Independent Women’s Forum, as well as becoming a public activist and podcaster.

She added: “The incident at Ramapo College shouldn’t be a shock to anyone considering we’ve seen virtually the same story time and time again with no people in leadership positions willing to take a stand for women.”

A Note from Our Founder: Silicon Valley and the Big Tech tyrants have done everything they can to put The Western Journal out of business. Our faithful members have kept us going. If you’ve never chosen to become a member, let me be honest: We need your help today. I also want to send you an autographed copy of “Counterpunch,” which will give you a plan to fight back for our beloved country. Join right now – The Western Journal stands for truth in this difficult time. Please stand with us by becoming a member today. Floyd G. Brown

Founder of The Western Journal

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.