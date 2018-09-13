SECTIONS
Politics
Print

Trump Accuses Democrats, Media of Falsified Hurricane Death Totals in Puerto Rico

By Randy DeSoto
at 1:16pm
Print

President Donald Trump on Thursday disputed the revised death toll resulting from Hurricane Maria being nearly 3,000 people, contending the number was inflated by Democrats to make him look bad.

Trump tweeted: “3000 people did not die in the two hurricanes that hit Puerto Rico. When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000.”

He added, “This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!”

Trump’s tweets came two days after his assessment that the federal response to the Category 4 storm was an “unsung success.”

TRENDING: Storm Evacuees Get Huge Offer from NASCAR Speedways

“Probably the hardest one we had by far was Puerto Rico because of the island nature,” the president said in the White House on Tuesday. “I actually think it was one of the best jobs that’s ever been done with what respect to what this is all about.”

“Puerto Rico did not get hit with one hurricane, but with two,” Trump said. “And the problem with Puerto Rico is their electric grid, their electric generating plant was dead before the storms ever hit. It was in very bad shape…The job that FEMA and law enforcement and everybody did working along with the governor I think was tremendous.

“I think the Puerto Rico was an incredible, unsung success.”

Do you think the death toll number from the hurricanes has been inflated?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

According to a study conducted by George Washington University that was released late last month, “there were 2,975 excess deaths in Puerto Rico due to Hurricane Maria between September 2017 and February.”

That figure, according to researchers, represented a 22 percent increase in mortality than what would have been expected absent the storm’s impact.

Trump received strong criticism, particularly from liberal politicians, including San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz, a member of the island’s Popular Democratic Party, as well as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat.

“This is what denial following neglect looks like: Mr Pres in the real world people died on your watch. YOUR LACK OF RESPECT IS APPALLING!” Cruz wrote in one of a series of tweets targeting Trump.

RELATED: Media Blame Trump for Puerto Rico Hurricane Deaths, but Facts Tell a Different Story

“Damn it: this is NOT about politics this was always about SAVING LIVES,” the mayor — who is reportedly weighing a run for governor of Puerto Rico in 2020 — added in another.

Pelosi tweeted that Trump prefers “alternative facts” and chastised Republican members of Congress who she said are “determined to shield his insulting behavior from accountability.”

The minority leader was also a very vocal critic of former President George W. Bush in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The recovery effort from the massive storm was hindered by the administration’s difficulty coordinating with then Democratic Mayor Ray Nagin and Democratic Gov. Kathleen Blanco, The Washington Post reported in December of 2005.

At the time, Pelosi described Bush as, “Oblivious. In denial, Dangerous,” The New York Times reported.

The federal response to Hurricane Katrina, with the accompanying avalanche of negative coverage, contributed to Bush’s low approval numbers and, arguably, the Democrat take over of the House the following year.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

Betty Ong, left, and Madeline Sweeney were flight attendants on the first American Airlines plane to crash into the World Trade Center on 9/11.911Families.org; Wikipedia

Flight 11 Attendants Became Unsung 9/11 Heroes with Their Calls from the Plane

Chris Agee

MSNBC reporter Geoff Bennett smirking at the cameraTwitter image

Parkland Dad Swoops in After MSNBC Reporter Takes 9/11 Shot at Trump

Randy DeSoto

Nicholas Haros Jr, right, speaks during the 9/11 memorial service in New York City.C-SPAN screen shot

Watch: Nancy Pelosi and Cory Booker Get Scolded at 9/11 Memorial by Victim’s Family

Jack Davis

Donald Trump Jr., left, and "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough.Fox News, MSNBC screen shots

Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

Randy DeSoto

Fox News / Twitter screen shot

Owens: Democrats Bringing Obama Back Out of Fear Over Trump’s Success with Black Community

Randy DeSoto

Kamala HarrisDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Washington Post Fact-Checker Awards Kamala Harris 4 Pinocchios for Attack on Kavanaugh

Randy DeSoto

Family of 911 OfficerC-SPAN

Man Appears To Take Shot at Kaepernick from 9/11 Memorial Stage

Chris Agee

President Donald Trump signs a proclamation declaring Tuesday as "Patriot Day 2018."White House

President Trump Signs Proclamation to Officially Create ‘Patriot Day 2018’

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.