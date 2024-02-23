The idea that Donald Trump or one of his Republican allies might take office is so scary to the left that they’ve taken to calling them being elected via the democratic process a “threat to democracy.”

Never mind the contradiction there — it’s more the hyperbole that counts.

It’s gotten so bad that when one notable Trump supporter and ally made a joke about it during the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland on Wednesday, Democrats lost their marbles and pretended it was real.

In comments made during the opening day of the conference in the outskirts of Washington, Human Events senior editor Jack Posobiec — very clearly not in a serious tone — told attendees, “Welcome to the end of democracy!”

“We’re here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it and replace it with this right here,” he continued, holding his fist in the air.

Mediaite, which reported this seriously and called Posobiec an “[a]lt-right conspiracy theorist” (at least when it comes to the matter of Posobiec being a member of the “alt-right,” this is a case of Inigo Montoya Syndrome: “You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means”), noted that he went on to say, somewhat more seriously, that “all glory is not to government, all glory to God.”

“All right! Amen!” former White House adviser and Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon could be heard saying in the background:

Jack Posobiec at CPAC: “Welcome to the end of democracy. We are here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on Jan. 6, but we will endeavor to get rid of it.” Trump’s Republican Party openly wants to end democracy. We must stop them. pic.twitter.com/UITxEth0im — Republican Accountability (@AccountableGOP) February 22, 2024

Are you voting for Trump? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

That’s one post with the clip from a social media account calling itself “Republican Accountability,” which — despite the fact that Posobiec’s sarcasm is more evident than a “Saturday Night Live” sketch — said this is proof “Trump’s Republican Party openly wants to end democracy. We must stop them.”

Nor was this account alone in hand-wringing about the Posobiec clip:

MAGA influencer Jack Posobiec at CPAC: “Welcome to the end of democracy. We’re here to overthrow it completely. We didn’t get all the way there on January 6th, but we will endeavor to get rid of it and replace it with this right here…Because all glory is to God.” pic.twitter.com/55FWokeeVI — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 22, 2024

The Nazis at CPAC want to end democracy. Jack Posobiec said so himself. Nobody at CPAC corrected him. — D-LIB (@whittler_e) February 23, 2024

They’re not even hiding their right-wing fascist agenda anymore. Jack Posobiec is openly bragging about it: “Welcome to the end of democracy. We are here to overthrow it completely.”pic.twitter.com/6PCmKaS6LT — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 22, 2024

Professional social media hyperventilator Ryan Shead also chimed in.

“This is not a test, these people are planning Insurrection 2.0, that’s why they went with Trump again,” he posted. “No one else would be the catalyst they need.

“It’s pick-a-side time. Which side will it be?”

Here is Jack Posobiec welcoming folks at CPAC. This is not a test, these people are planning Insurrection 2.0, that’s why they went with Trump again. No one else would be the catalyst they need. It’s pick-a-side time. Which side will it be? #CPAC2024 #BidenHarris2024… pic.twitter.com/WP5LhQMZgK — Ryan Shead (@RyanShead) February 22, 2024

To quote Charlie Brown: “Don’t you know sarcasm when you hear it?”

If anyone heard this spoken at the cadence and pitch that it was — and knew about the febrile talk about how democratically electing Donald Trump or his allies represents the “end of democracy” — and thought this was a serious threat by Posobiec, I’d offer to sell you the Brooklyn Bridge. However, I fear that, after offering to wire me the money, you’d get New York State Attorney General Letitia James to sue me for business fraud. Because, yes, you are that stupid and you are that strident.

These are not the only prominent anti-Trump influencers who fell for this, either — or, at least, pretended to fall for it because it allowed them to make a prefabricated argument about how CPAC is now a gathering of the “far right,” “alt-right,” “nativist right,” or whatever term they’re using to describe conservatism in radioactive terms these days.

The fact that anyone did, and then kept the post up, should be deeply embarrassing to them and to their supporters.

The fact that it doesn’t seem to be — and the fact that this is still being taken seriously by media outlets — indicates just how much stupidity the left will tolerate to smear anyone even remotely associated with Donald Trump, no matter if it makes them look like the idiots in the process.

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.