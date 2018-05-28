Trump Delivers Powerful Message At Arlington Hours After Critics Slam Him for ‘Appalling’ Memorial Day Tweet

President Donald Trump is receiving criticism for tweeting that those who sacrificed their lives in military service to the country would be “happy and proud” to see the United States doing so well.

Many took to social media to accuse the president of making Memorial Day about himself, but Trump did take the time to pay his respects at Arlington National Cemetery to those who paid the ultimate price in service to their country.

“Happy Memorial Day! Those who died for our great country would be very happy and proud at how well our country is doing today,” the president wrote in a Monday morning tweet.

“Best economy in decades, lowest unemployment numbers for Blacks and Hispanics EVER (& women in 18years), rebuilding our Military and so much more. Nice!”

The liberal group VoteVets.org described Trump’s sentiments as “appalling.”

“This is the most inappropriate #MemorialDay comment that a @POTUS has ever made,’ the group tweeted. “Self-promotion on a day to remember the fallen, and wishing those remembering their deceased loved ones a ‘happy’ holiday is appalling.”

CNN’s Chris Cillizza, a frequent Trump critic, tweeted, “Donald Trump: Putting the ‘Me’ in Memorial Day.”

“This is a tweet about Trump masquerading as a tweet about Memorial Day,” Cillizza wrote in a linked article. “The remembrance of those who fell in service to the country is used here by Trump as simply a launching pad to tout accomplishments during his first 16 months in office.”

Retired Air Force Gen. Michael Hayden, who served as CIA director under presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, responded via Twitter simply, “OMG.”

Trump paid his respects to the fallen by participating in a wreath laying ceremony at the Tomb on the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery before addressing thousands on hand at Memorial Amphitheater on the cemetery’s grounds.

WATCH: On #MemorialDay @POTUS laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Solider in @ArlingtonNatl. pic.twitter.com/uxfRhk0QLc — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 28, 2018

“To every family member of the fallen, I want you to know that the legacy of those you’ve lost does not fade with time but grows only more powerful,” Trump said during his speech. “Their legacy does not, like a voice in the distance, become a faint echo but instead their legacy grows deeper.”

“Here, on this soil, on these grounds, beneath those fields, lies the true source of American greatness, of American glory and of American freedom,” Trump said.

“As long as we are blessed with patriots such as these, we will remain one people, one family and one nation under God.”

