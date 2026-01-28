Share
News
A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 27, 2026.
A man is tackled after spraying an unknown substance at Rep. Ilhan Omar during a town hall she was hosting in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on Jan. 27, 2026. (Octavio Jones - AFP / Getty Images)

Trump Shares Skepticism Over Ilhan Omar Being Sprayed at Town Hall: 'I Think She's a Fraud'

 By Joe Saunders  January 28, 2026 at 9:42am
Share

Tuesday night’s bizarre attack on leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat from Minnesota, did not draw a lot of sympathy from President Donald Trump.

Interviewed by ABC correspondent Rachel Scott, Trump shrugged off the news of the incident at a Minneapolis town hall, in which a man sprayed an unknown substance at Omar while she was denouncing Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

And Trump even suggested Omar herself was behind it.

“No. I don’t think about her. I think she’s a fraud,” Trump said, according to Scott. “I really don’t think about that. She probably had herself sprayed, knowing her.”

As of Wednesday morning, very little is known about the incident.

According to Newsweek, the man arrested in the attack was identified as Anthony Kazmierczak, a 55-year-old Minnesota resident with a social media history of criticizing Democrats and supporting Trump.

“Following the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk in September, Kazmierczak changed his profile picture to a photo of Trump speaking at a Turning Point USA event,” Newsweek reported.

“A couple of weeks later, he changed it to a photo of Kirk’s widow, Erika Kirk, being comforted by Trump.”

The liquid Kazmierczak allegedly sprayed, using a syringe, was not identified, but it smelled strongly of vinegar, Newsweek reported, citing the Associated Press.

Kazmierczak is facing a charge of third-degree assault, according to CBS News.

Related:
Developing: Omar Attack Questioned Heavily as Viewers Notice Subtle Detail Right Before Attack and Omar's Extremely Unexpected Response

While Trump’s assessment of the attack doesn’t appear to reflect the circumstances (although Trump wasn’t the only one who was suspicious), it does underscore the animosity between the White House and the leftist political wing Omar represents.

Omar, who has her own dodgy immigration history, has been fiercely critical of Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration.

A Somali immigrant, she has been fiercely defensive of the Somali population of Minnesota, which is largely the center of the multi-billion-dollar social services fraud scandal that’s rocking the state — and effectively ended a run by Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for a third term.

And as a longtime member of the leftist “Squad” in the House, she has been a headline-grabbing critic of Trump going back to his first term.

Trump, meanwhile, has made no secret of his distaste of Omar, repeatedly suggesting that she be sent back to Somalia.

“I met the head of Somalia, did you know that?” Trump told reporters in September.

“And I suggested that maybe he’d like to take her back. He said, ‘I don’t want her.’”

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
Birthplace
Philadelphia
Nationality
American




Trump Shares Skepticism Over Ilhan Omar Being Sprayed at Town Hall: 'I Think She's a Fraud'
Over 60 Anti-ICE Agitators Arrested After Taking Over NYC Hotel
Jimmy Kimmel, Whose Reaction to Charlie Kirk's Assassination Got Him Suspended, Turns on the Tears for Alex Pretti
Bill Clinton, Whose AG Ordered Waco Assault That Killed Children, Fumes About Minneapolis ICE Shootings
Watch: Disgraceful Tim Walz Says 'The Diary of Anne Frank' Is Playing Out in MN, Won't Admit ICE Is Arresting Child Molesters and Murderers
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation