Trump Slams ABC, NBC, Backs Revoking Their FCC Licenses: 'An Actual Threat to Our Democracy'

President Donald Trump targeted mainstream media outlets on Truth Social on Sunday night, suggesting that the Federal Communications Commission could pull their broadcast licenses for overt bias and unpaid fees.

He specifically pointed out ABC and NBC, accusing them of being an arm of the Democratic Party that pushes political propaganda.

Trump then flipped the script that’s been used against him, by deeming the networks a “threat to democracy.”

“Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES,” his first post read.

He added, “IF THAT IS THE CASE, THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY, HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED BY THE FCC. I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!! MAGA.”

Trump isn’t off base here.

According to an April report by NewsBusters, during the first 100 days of Trump’s presidency, he “faced a withering 92 percent negative coverage from ABC, CBS and NBC.”

The report stated that the networks’ “flagship news programs averaged more than 19.3 million viewers during the first quarter of 2025, making them the most widely-watched news programs in the country.”

Trump didn’t stop there either. Shortly after his first post, he doubled down and suggested these networks were shirking their licensing fees, in addition to providing biased coverage to the public.

“Why is it that ABC and NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the absolute worst and most biased networks anywhere in the World, aren’t paying Millions of Dollars a year in LICENSE FEES,” Trump asked.

“They should lose their Licenses for their unfair coverage of Republicans and/or Conservatives, but at a minimum, they should pay up BIG for having the privilege of using the most valuable airwaves anywhere at anytime!!!” he continued. “Crooked ‘journalism’ should not be rewarded, it should be terminated!!!”

These accusations come on the heels of several settlement victories for Trump against major media companies.

ABC reached a settlement with the commander in chief late last year after he sued for defamation, following comments made by network anchor George Stephanopoulos about Trump being found liable for rape.

It was agreed that $15 million would go to Trump’s future presidential library and $1 million would be for attorney fees.

In January, Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta agreed to pay Trump $25 million after he sued the social media company for suspending his accounts, following the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion. The deal stipulated that $22 million will go to his library, with the rest paying Trump’s attorneys.

Elon Musk’s X agreed to pay $10 million for the same reason back in February.

But the president’s latest victory created the most upheaval, when he sued CBS for deceptively editing a 2024 interview with Kamala Harris prior to the presidential election. This case scored him another $16 million settlement in early July.

Multiple mainstream media pundits expressed dismay and tried to claim CBS‘ parent company — Paramount — made the deal to secure a merger with Skydance media.

Additionally, when the host of CBS’ “The Late Show” Stephen Colbert was fired for poor ratings and monetary losses, journalists tried to blame Trump’s lawsuit instead of acknowledging the truth: Colbert wasn’t funny and spewed liberal doctrine as if it was gospel.

Trump likely smells blood as his winning streak grows. After all, this is an institution that’s wanted his demise since he first ran for president. The media will likely call him a dictator who’s trying to kill free speech, but Trump’s endgame appears to be an FCC investigation.

If his accusations about the licensing fees are true — and their bias is fully laid bare by a federal probe — there may be a case for disciplinary action or major fines.

Lest we forget that most of the media was caught covering for an aging Joe Biden who was literally falling apart, pushed lies about Hunter Biden’s laptop being fake, skewed coverage on the COVID-19 virus to blame Trump while protecting China, and fed into the Russia collusion hoax.

And these are just SOME examples of how they’ve pushed their radical agenda in favor of the truth.

Whether or not these networks deserve to have their licenses pulled is still something of a question. But as far as an investigation? It’s high time for the mainstream media to be held accountable for their corruption.

Fully exposing their litany of sins to the public might finally get the job done.

