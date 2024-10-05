Share
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the vice-presidential debate Tuesday in New York City.
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaks during the vice-presidential debate Tuesday in New York City.

Fact Check: CBS News Missed All These - 6 Lies Tim Walz Told During the VP Debate

 By Michael Austin  October 4, 2024 at 5:37pm
During the first presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, many lies told by the Democratic nominee went largely unchecked by the establishment media.

Thankfully, The Western Journal did the job for them with our own comprehensive fact check of Harris’s claims.

Tuesday’s vice presidential debate was much the same story, with many of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz’s mistruths also going unchecked. That is, until now.

Here are 10 lies told by Walz during the CBS News-hosted vice presidential debate.

1. Walz Claim: When Confronted on Inhumane Minnesota Abrotion Policy Allowing Doctors to Withhold Life-Saving Care from Babies Who Survive Abortions, Walz Said, “That’s Not True” and “That Is Not the Way the Law Is Written.”

Harris repeated this same lie during the presidential debate. There are, in fact, many states in which doctors are legally allowed to withhold life-saving care from babies who survive abortions. Walz’s Minnesota is one such state.

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe V. Wade, Minnesota passed an expansive abortion law that allows abortion in the third trimester, according to the Associated Press. Moreover, he removed protections for infants born alive after abortion procedures.

Does Walz have an issue with telling the truth?

These cases do happen. A 2019 Minnesota Department of Health report documented three such cases in 2018. In all three cases, infants who survived abortions were denied life-saving treatment and left to die.

Walz has taken significant steps to reduce transparency on this issue. In 2023, Walz signed a bill ensuring that future health data collection reports from the state would no longer report on “whether the abortion resulted in a born-alive infant,” if “any medical actions [were] taken to preserve the left of the born alive infant” and “whether the born-alive infant survived.”

2. Walz Claim: Trump Will Create a “Registry of Pregnancies” as Outlined in Project 2025

Fact Check: Trump Attacked Again? Doctors Finally Give Answers on Trump Rally Mystery Illness

There are two massive lies at play with this claim made by Walz. The first is the notion that former President Trump has any association with Project 2025, a list of policy proposals put together by The Heritage Foundation. In truth, Trump has criticized and distanced himself from the project, as noted by Politico.

The second lie is that Project 2025 even proposes such a policy. The author of that section of the project, Roger Severino, debunked the notion in an interview with National Review. “It’s ludicrous for [Walz] to have suggested that it be a pregnancy registry when HIPAA prevents any personally identifiable health information from being disclosed without a court order,” Severino said.

3. Walz Claim: The Harris-Walz Ticket Supports the Second Amendment and Won’t Strip Away Citizens’ Gun Rights

Despite Walz claiming his ticket does not want to take “your guns away,” Walz’s running mate promised to do exactly that in recent weeks. On Sept. 14, Vice President Harris published a post on social media platform X, urging Congress to “renew the assault weapons ban.”

The term “assault weapon” is problematic, even as it was used in the previous 1994 “assault weapons” ban. All weapons are meant to assault, and what qualifies as a so-called “assault weapon” is open to interpretation, which could result in severe infringement (some would argue the definition already has/does) on the rights clearly laid out in the Second Amendment.

4. Walz Claim: Immigrant Polices Weren’t Radically Altered to Let in a Massive Number of Haitian Immigrants

After the CBS News moderators attempted to fact-check Sen. J.D. Vance on a claim about immigration, Walz claimed that the immigration laws allowing in tens of thousands of Haitian migrants were “on the books since 1990.”

The process for allowing in the massive number of Haitians currently coming to the country is a more recent development to come from the Biden-Harris administration. As noted by The Federalist, the “CBP One App” now used to “circumvent” the traditional approval process for immigrants was launched in 2020 and expanded in 2023.

Moreover, the immigration policy used to bring in many Haitian migrants into the U.S., Temporary Protected Status or TPS, was extended under the Biden-Harris administration. Harris said as much while bragging about her accomplishments in a 2021 interview on “The View.”

During the interview, Harris noted that “…we extended temporary protective status to over 100,000 Haitian migrants…”

5. Walz Claim: “[Border] Crossings Are Down Compared to When Donald Trump Left Office”

Border crossings are in fact not down compared to when Trump was in office. In August, Border Patrol reported roughly 58,000 encounters at the border. This number is certainly low compared to other months under the Biden-Harris administration, but as noted by CNN, it is not lower than crossings under Trump.  It is, rather, the lowest number of crossings since September 2020, one of Trump’s last months in office.

Accoridng to the BBC, there have been 8 million illegal crossings at the southern border under the Biden-Harris administration. Under Trump, that number was a considerably smaller 2.4 million.

6. Walz Claim: Pro-Life Laws Killed Amber Thurman

Walz brought up several anecdotes about how, supposedly, abortion restrictions have led to the deaths of various women. For one such example, Walz brought up the case of Amber Thurman, claiming she died because of her need to travel from Georgia to North Carolina to receive abortion “care.”

In truth, as noted in an extensive report from The Federalist, Thurman died after a North Carolina abortionist gave her chemical abortion pills, which — despite the known side-effects, Democrats have fought to make more widely available.

“[Thurman’s] unborn twins had already died, and she had retained parts of their bodies or the placenta — a known complication of abortion pill use and one of the very reasons for the FDA’s requirement for a post-abortion follow-up visit with a doctor,” The Federalist reported.

If Thurman had sought out treatment in Georgia to remove the unborn twins who were already dead in her womb, there are no laws preventing doctors in the state from providing such care, the outlet further noted.

