Trump's Approval Rises in New Poll After Dems Launch Suicidal Impeachment Proceedings

Democrats sowed the wind for months — years really — talking about impeaching the president of the United States.

For a while everyone thought it was bluster and bravado, the kind of grandstanding that can be chocked up to sour grapes after the supposedly most intelligent, talented woman in the world lost to the least-likely candidate in history.

As Donald Trump’s agenda gained momentum in the months following his inauguration, Democrats became more concerned.

Maybe Trump wasn’t going to drive his own presidency into the ground the way they hoped. His poll numbers stubbornly refused to plummet.

Then the economy defied everything the Democrats had predicted. Instead of some jobs not coming back the way Obama prophesied, they appeared to return.

Manufacturers began making very public investments in American plants and labor. Entire rust belt towns began to embrace the president.

At the same time, every Democrat attempt to undermine the president fell flat.

Russia changing votes for Trump — never happened. Refusing to resign from his companies — false. Banning Muslims — completely untrue. Charlottesville — selectively edited.

Invoking the 25th Amendment — baseless. Attacks from Democrats during the Kavanaugh hearings — exposed as shams. The Steele dossier — paid for by Democrats.

And, of course, the granddaddy of them all, the Mueller Report — a truly phenomenal dud so exonerating that the authors desperately added language saying the exact opposite, that failure to find illegal activity on the part of the president did not exonerate the president.

Given all of that, it’s easy to see why a panicking Rep. Al Green said, “I’m concerned that if we don’t impeach the president, he will get re-elected…”

Regardless of what the left thinks, the American people aren’t stupid. Sure, Democrats and feckless Republicans are on one side and heartland American conservatives are on the other, and neither group is likely to change positions. But the undecided, independents, and moderates aren’t idiots — they just haven’t been paying attention.

Until now.

They see three years of non-stop attempts to railroad a president, and three years of those attempts failing to bear fruit.

At some point, those people will start to see what’s happening as unfair to a man who obviously loves the country and wants to put American interests ahead of everyone else’s.

Based on the latest polling, that point may have passed and the middle may be breaking for Trump.

After two solid weeks of wall-to-wall negative coverage on every news network save Fox (and even Fox has had its moments), what has happened to Trump’s polling? It’s gone up.

Horror of horrors for the left, Trump’s approval rose to its highest mark in 2019 according to a Hill-HarrisX survey taken on Sept. 28 and 29 — after the impeachment inquiry began — to 49 percent.

At the same time, his disapproval rating dropped to 51 percent, the lowest he’s had in 2019, according to The Hill.

Rassmussen similarly shows Trump’s approval/disapproval at 47/52.

This shift shows two things. First, the combined firepower of the entire Democrat-media complex has failed to turn the country against the president. In fact, it seems to have backfired, turning the country away from them.

Second, the impeachment sham is doing exactly what the dishonest-but-politically-savvy Nancy Pelosi feared — galvanizing heartland conservatives and winning moderates to the president’s cause.

Impeachment is a horrible ordeal for the president, the Congress, and the entire country. The only ones who profit from it are the media (which should tell us all something about why they’re so desperate to see it happen).

So it seems fitting that those willing to drag the country through hell over a whistleblower scandal fraught with lies, half-truths, altered documents and extra-legal activity are now seeing their scheme blow up in their faces in slow motion.

The Book of Proverbs warns “Whoever digs a pit will fall into it,” which means a man laying a trap for another may end up ensnaring himself. And that’s exactly what’s happened to Democratic leaders as they watch the president’s polls rise while they sink ever deeper into the quagmire of an impeachment they can’t win.

