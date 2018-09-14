SECTIONS
Media Watch Science and Tech
Print

Twitter Reverses Course, Allows Phrase ‘Illegal Alien’ to be Used in Promoted Tweet

By Neetu Chandak
at 1:16pm
Print

Twitter allowed the Center for Immigration Studies to promote four tweets about illegal aliens for advertisement purposes Thursday after reversing a previous decision that had banned CIS from promoting the tweets.

“UPDATE: Twitter has now OK’d promotion of the 4 tweets they’d previously rejected as ‘hate’,” CIS tweeted Thursday. “I’m glad, but what are you supposed to do if can’t get on @TuckerCarlson to complain? — @MarkSKrikorian.”

The four tweets that could not get promoted, but are still on Twitter, contained the terms “alien,” “illegal alien” or “criminal alien” along with reference to law enforcement, according to a statement from CIS on Sept. 12.

A promoted tweet is a tweet for which an individual or company pays Twitter to distribute more widely than its typical tweets, according to Twitter’s website.

TRENDING: Man Appears To Take Shot at Kaepernick from 9/11 Memorial Stage

“After two days of media coverage and no response to our question on what caused the denial, Twitter has approved the tweets,” CIS Director of Communications Marguerite Telford told The Daily Caller News Foundation. “Turns out media coverage transforms tweets with ‘hateful content’ into acceptable tweets.

“But what if the story is not covered by The Daily Caller and Fox News? Present social media policies promote inconsistent, secret filtering policies that can and do block what is often just one side of important public debates.”

CIS Executive Director Mark Krikorian appeared on “Tucker Carlson Tonight” Wednesday to discuss the promotion ban along with what the organization did to find out why its tweets were considered hateful.

“We looked at them and they all had ‘illegal alien’ or ‘criminal alien’ in them,” Krikorian told Carlson. “And so we said, ‘That must be it.’

Do you think Twitter is biased against conservative and conservative ideas?


Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“What we did is sent them a nice note, and said, ‘Please let us know specifically what’s hateful about this because other ones weren’t that you did accept money for.’”

Krikorian called attention to the promotion ban in a Tuesday tweet after CIS could not promote a tweet that included TheDCNF’s video of people trespassing through an Arizona rancher’s farm on the southwest border.

Twitter said it rejected the tweets in error and the phrase “illegal alien” was not considered “hateful content” under Twitter’s terms of service, according to the The Daily Caller’s Check Your Fact.

Twitter considers hateful content as “(o)rganizations, groups, or individuals associated with promoting hate, criminal, or terrorist-related content” and “(h)ate speech or advocacy against a protected group” like refugee status and immigrant status, according to its prohibited content policies.

RELATED: Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. It has been edited slightly for clarity.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Print

Popular Right Now

Chris Agee

MSNBC reporter Geoff Bennett smirking at the cameraTwitter image

Parkland Dad Swoops in After MSNBC Reporter Takes 9/11 Shot at Trump

Jack Davis

Brett KavanaughAlex Wong/Getty Images

65 Women from Kavanaugh’s High School Years Deliver Message to Judiciary Committee

Randy DeSoto

Nicholas Haros Jr, right, speaks during the 9/11 memorial service in New York City.C-SPAN screen shot

Watch: Nancy Pelosi and Cory Booker Get Scolded at 9/11 Memorial by Victim’s Family

Randy DeSoto

Dianne Feinstein; Brett KavanaughChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

FBI Throws Cold Water on Feinstein’s Kavanaugh Scandal Claim

Jack Davis

Donald Trump Jr., left, and "Morning Joe" co-host Joe Scarborough.Fox News, MSNBC screen shots

Trump Jr. Erupts After MSNBC Host’s 9/11 Claims: ‘You Owe an Apology to the 3,000+ Families’

The Western Journal

Andrew Harnik / AP

Kavanaugh Explains Why He Didn’t Shake the Hand of Parkland Father

Randy DeSoto

Kamala HarrisDrew Angerer / Getty Images

Washington Post Fact-Checker Awards Kamala Harris 4 Pinocchios for Attack on Kavanaugh

Kevin Daley

Fred Guttenberg, left, tries to shake Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh's handChip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Kavanaugh Sets Record Straight on Parkland Dad ‘Snub,’ Radically Different from Media’s Version

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.