Update: NJ Residents Near Drone Hot Spots Reporting Strange Tasting, Weird Smelling Water

First the sky over multiple New Jersey towns was a winky-blinky nightmare with mystery drones burrowing into the fears of residents.

And now, multiple towns in central New Jersey are dealing with stinky water.

Social media has connected the dots.

“A mysterious drone sighted over Round Valley Reservoir and the Hunterdon County 911 in Flemington Country! Also flying near the large reservoir in Clinton and surrounding buildings! But now the resident of New Jersey have question about ‘DO WE USE WATER?’” one social media post read.

“What are the drones spraying I saw it near my house in nj now wide 3 counties do not use water alert!!! Is it radiation in water!! Odd smells somerset county, Middlesex, union county!!County!!! What is going on these drones gotta stop now!!!!” another panicked poster wrote.

While acknowledging that residents facing two mysteries at the same time might oftentimes connect them, the U.K. Daily Mail noted that the more prosaic cause of a water main break could be to blame, while also noting that social media posts were not buying an accidental explanation.

“Drones flying over reservoirs spraying stuff. Go figure. My country is run by idiots,” The Mail quoted one social media poster as writing.

“[S]een this coming and warned everyone a couple days ago but everyone laughed at me. Guess that’s what happens when Drones are seen spraying everywhere including water reservoirs,” another poster cited by the Mail wrote.

New Jersey American Water posted an “urgent alert” as it investigated what the problems were in the Raritan System.

Residents have said the water had a metallic taste and smelled like paint thinner.

“We immediately began to investigate, taking samples from the source water, at different points in the treatment system of the two water treatment plants that serve this region, and at sites throughout the distribution system,” American Water said in a statement, according to NorthJersey.com.

“While preliminary sampling results show water meets primary standards, we are continuing to sample throughout our system to monitor water quality,” the statement added.

On Thursday, New Jersey American Water said there is nothing wrong.

“We are working with the NJ Department of Environmental Protection to determine if any other course of action or precautionary measures are necessary. We will continue to perform targeted flushing and sampling throughout the system tonight,” it said in a statement, according to CBS.

As for the drone mystery, the Federal Aviation Administration has banned drones from the airspace in multiple communities, but there has been no official explanation for the drone sightings that began last month in New Jersey.

