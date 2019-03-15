SECTIONS
Crime US News
Print

US Police Take Action After New Zealand Massacre, Bolster Security Around Mosques

A police vehicle is parked outside the Islamic Center of Washington, on March 15, 2019.Susan Walsh / APA police vehicle is parked outside the Islamic Center of Washington, on March 15, 2019. (Susan Walsh / AP)

By Jack Davis
Published March 15, 2019 at 9:13am
Print

Police in several U.S. cities reacted to Friday’s terrorist attacks on two New Zealand mosques by stepping up security around Islamic places of worship.

At least 49 people were killed Friday when a gunman attacked two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Trump administration swiftly condemned the terrorist attacks.

Police in Atlanta and nearby Gwinnett County said they increased patrols, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“We have our officers conducting directed patrols around city mosques and asking them to be on heightened alert for suspicious activity,” Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos said.

“In response to the incident in New Zealand, we have increased patrols at all mosques in Gwinnett County,” said Cpl. Michele Pihera, a Gwinnett police spokeswoman. “We hope to bring some measure of comfort to those who visit these places of worship during this difficult time.”

TRENDING: AOC, You’re Not Above the Law

Los Angeles Police Department tweeted its concern for the safety of the community’s Muslim population.

“The LAPD is monitoring the horrific events unfolding in Christchurch, New Zealand,” it said. “While this attack appears to be an isolated incident with no nexus to LA, out of an abundance of caution we’re providing extra patrols around mosques. Our thoughts & prayers are with all affected.”

New York City also mobilized extra vigilance.

“Very quickly we identified that we’re going to have to increase police presence around mosques, around houses of worship,” John Miller, NYPD deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said, according to WCBS-TV. “We’re going to have to have roving patrols, our house of worship cars.”

The Phoenix Police Department, in its statement on the New Zealand incident, asked citizens to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.

RELATED: Laura Loomer Storms the Stage at Women’s March, Asks ‘What About the Jews?’

“Incidents such as this are an attack on one of our most cherished rights, the right to worship as we see fit,” the department said, according to KNXV-TV. “We continually remind our officers to be aware of all houses of worship in their areas and pay increased attention to those locations. In addition, we remind the community to be ever vigilant. If you see something, say something can never be over emphasized,”

Former Sen. Scott Brown, R-Mass., the U.S. envoy to New Zealand, said citizens should reach out to their neighbors.

“Whether it’s our Muslim friends, or our Jewish friends, or our gay, lesbian and straight friends, or just anybody in the world, this can happen any time, anywhere,” he told WBUR-AM in Boston.

“It’s unacceptable, and I think the key is to push back by standing tall, going about your daily activities, and going up to your brothers … and your friends and people you may not know and say, ‘Hey, you know I appreciate you, I care for you.'”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a free-lance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues. Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







US Police Take Action After New Zealand Massacre, Bolster Security Around Mosques
Trump Responds to ‘Horrible Massacre’ at New Zealand Mosques
Air Raid Sirens Wail as Israel Is Hit by Reportedly Iranian-Made Rockets
Breaking: Senate Rejects Trump’s Emergency Declaration as 12 Republicans Break Ranks
Mortified Parents Hire Expert After String of Schoolkids Hit with Cancer Diagnosis
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×