All 40 veterans living in a homeless camp near the West Los Angeles VA Medical Center will have housing by Nov. 1, according to Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Denis McDonough.

“I think this is a question of rolling up our sleeves and getting to work and getting it done. That’s what I pledged to the veterans I spoke with on veterans row that day and what the country expects us to do,” McDonough said after visiting the camp of homeless veterans, according to Military.com.

The driving force behind the deadline, according to The Hill, is that county officials have said they will clear the sidewalks where veterans now camp starting Nov. 1.

The homeless camp has been the scene of two homicides this year, according to Yahoo.

Homeless veterans living on the streets in SF and LA, while Newsom gives generous assistance to illegal aliens. — Richard Holcroft (@CoastGuy02) May 19, 2020

nothing to see here folks, Gov Newsom has it under control & the D.A. will be filing charges against the deceased.

Veteran is stabbed to death in LA homeless encampment https://t.co/Y8MVCwtLE6 via @MailOnline — barbara lockard (@corrrugatediowa) September 16, 2021

After the September killing, L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl said a plan was being developed along with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority to place the homeless veterans into housing within two to three months.

McDonough added a promise that went beyond the 40 veterans in the “Veterans Row” camp.

He said housing for 500 homeless veterans in LA would be ready by the end of December.

An estimate from the Department of Housing and Urban Development says that about 3,681 homeless veterans live in Los Angeles, about 10 percent of the national population of homeless veterans.

“Our efforts are continuing all across the country, but there are more homeless veterans in Los Angeles than anywhere in America,” McDonough said. “As we solve the problem there, it will give momentum to our efforts across the country.”

The VA has promised to build 1,200 subsidized apartments for homeless veterans on the grounds of the LA medical center, but so far has actually built only 54 units.

The VA’s Office of Inspector General said that complying with California rules that require environmental studies, as well as costly and time-consuming upgrades to water and sewer systems, have led to delays, according to KCRW-TV.

The project was further stalled by difficulties the private-sector developer had in getting cash for the project.

McDonough did not reject the idea of the VA putting up the funds, but said that won’t happen right away.

“These are decisions that are obviously being implemented over the course of many years. We’ll continue to do our part in that and look for ways that we can facilitate and expedite it getting done more quickly,” he said.

The VA building plan, first promised in 2015, now is estimated to be completed after 2030.

About 200 units are projected to be finished by the end of 2022.

