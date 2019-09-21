Viral Musician Does It Again, This Time in DC with Electric Performance of 'Star-Spangled Banner' on 9/11

Sometimes it’s difficult to imagine there’s anything to do in this world that hasn’t already been done.

The world seems smaller now that we can travel across it in a matter of days and have a staggering amount of information at our fingertips, but still people continue to create and combine in new ways.

Andrew Suggs, who is the brother of former Georgia Tech quarterback A.J. Suggs, plays an electric guitar. That trait alone is far from unique — but what he’s chosen to do with that talent has gotten him widespread recognition.

He uses his guitar to play the national anthem in iconic locations. He crashed onto the scene in July, when he recorded himself playing the anthem at one of the United States’ most recognizable locations for Independence Day.

“I took my Gibson Les Paul Goldtop and Vox AC30 to the Grand Canyon to pay homage to our Nation by performing the National Anthem,” he wrote in a YouTube description on July 3. “I plugged straight into the amp and turned it all the way up!”

“I’m from Atlanta so I had to rep my city and my Braves while at the Canyon : ) I’m pretty sure this is American History, being the first person to record the National Anthem on Electric Guitar at The Grand Canyon!”

That video has now been shared across multiple platforms and by multiple outlets hundreds of thousands of times.

Gaining quite a following, Suggs has been working on other location/anthem combinations, and decided to do something memorable for Sept. 11.

“Stay tuned for my tribute video for 9/11- filmed on location in Washington DC,” Suggs wrote in a teaser post on Sept. 10. “We will never forget the events that took place on 9/11/2001 and changed our country forever.”

“To all of our present and fallen heroes, men and women of law enforcement and public service, armed forces, and all the families affected by the tragic events that took place – my thoughts and prayers go out to you,” he continued. “We salute you and this great nation. We will #neverforget.”

He spent some time traipsing around D.C. capturing footage of many different landmarks, and then on Sept. 11 he stood near the Key Bridge at sunset and began playing the anthem.

“9/11 Tribute Star Spangled Banner- Live From DC,” the caption on the video posted to YouTube on Sept. 13 read. “I traveled to Washington DC to pay tribute to our nation and the events that took place on 9/11/2001.”

But that wasn’t the only meaningful connection — Suggs pointed out that the anthem had actually been written in a September many, many years ago.

“This same week in history, September 14, 1814 Francis Scott Key wrote the Star Spangled Banner. I played the National Anthem on my Gibson Les Paul Goldtop and Vox AC30 by the Key Bridge live on the evening of 9/11/2019. Thanks to all of our heroes!”

