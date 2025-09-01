Share
Watch: Army Football Player Runs Toward Fire, Pulls Man from Burning Car Days After First Game

 By Randy DeSoto  September 1, 2025 at 11:41am
A West Point football player is being heralded as a hero for running to a burning car to rescue the driver moments before the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The United States Military Academy posted on its Facebook page Sunday night, “USMA is proud of the heroic actions taken Saturday night by Cadet Larry Pickett Jr, a second-year West Point cadet and Army West Point Football player, and his father, Larry Pickett Sr, who are seen pulling a driver to safety in a video online taken by the family. Running towards danger to save lives is the embodiment of the Army Values and Warrior Ethos.”

Ironically, Picket plays safety for the Army team and just had his first career start on Friday night, in the season opener against Tarleton State, during which he got his first tackle.

The New York Post reported that Pickett and his family were returning from dinner in New York City when they came upon a vehicle that had veered off the road and hit a power pole in Fort Montgomery, located just south of West Point.

Video posted on social media shows the moment that Pickett and his father, Larry Pickett Sr., can be seen pulling a man from a smoldering car. Downed power lines can be heard popping in the background.

The two men carried the injured driver to the far side of the road.

Soon thereafter, the town of Highland Falls police and fire departments arrived on scene.

In another video on social media, apparently recorded by his father, Pickett reacted to what he had just experienced.

“I’m just grateful we got him out, honestly,” the sophomore cadet said. “When we pulled up, there was already somebody standing there, but they saw the electric wiring. I don’t think they wanted to go get him.”

“That could have gone really differently for [the driver], Pickett added.

In a post on Instagram, Pickett Sr. credited, in part, the training his son is receiving at West Point for his heroic actions.

“Thank you Jesus that this man will live to see another day! I am so grateful for my son LJ for saving his life! Not only is he making an impact in the classroom and on the football field at the United States Military Academy at West Point, but he’s also making a difference in his community!” the father posted.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Larry Pickett, Sr. (@larrypickett)

“Just after Midnight, I watched in awe as my son, Larry Pickett Jr., ran toward a burning vehicle, ignoring the downed power lines crackling around it. With immense courage, he pulled a man to safety, saving him from a fiery fate,” Pickett Sr. continued.

“This is more than a display of leadership; it’s a testament to the character West Point is building in him—a readiness to go into the line of fire, not just for his country, but for anyone who needs it. To see that courage and selflessness in action firsthand was truly incredible,” he said.

The father concluded, “Whenever we visit the Academy, it’s a blessing to be surrounded by true heroes—both on and off the field.”

On Monday, Army head football coach Jeff Monken posted on social media, “Larry’s heroic actions embody everything we strive to instill in our cadet-athletes — courage, selflessness, and a willingness to put others before themselves.

“In that critical moment, he didn’t think of himself, only of helping another person in need. We are incredibly proud of Larry for the way he represented his family, our Army Football brotherhood, and the values of West Point.”

Secretary of the Army Dan Driscoll wrote, “This young leader embodies the highest values of the Army and West Point: duty, honor, country. He showed that he can stand ready to act under pressure, whether on the football field, in his community, or in the future with the Soldiers under his command. We are proud—and deeply grateful—for his heroism. America’s future is in good hands.”

Army — coming off one of the best seasons in team history last year — lost its season opener to Tarleton State in double overtime.

The Army team next travels to Manhattan, Kansas, to play 17th-ranked Kansas State on Saturday.

